Sabre and Finnair plan to distribute NDC offers to Sabre-connected travel agents

SOUTHLAKE, Texas and HELSINKI, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology company powering the global travel industry, and Finnair, the flag carrier of Finland, plan to make Finnair's New Distribution Capability (NDC) content available through Sabre's global distribution system (GDS). According to the plan, Sabre-connected travel agents will be able to shop, book, and manage Finnair's NDC offers through Sabre's Offer and Order APIs, the point-of-sale tool Sabre Red 360, as well as the corporate booking solution GetThere starting later this year.

"Today's travelers demand customized services and personalized experiences – which is why NDC is one of the cornerstones of Finnair commercial strategy," said Jenni Suomela, vice president Channel Management & Payments, Finnair. "With NDC we are looking to optimize our approach to product distribution and elevate our customers' booking experience. Joint plan with Sabre targeting to make our NDC content available later this year supports our ambition to offer choice for our trade partners for our NDC-sourced content."

Committed to boosting customer choice across the industry, Finnair last year announced its plans to phase out EDIFACT content distribution and rely exclusively on NDC by the end of 2025. With this move, the carrier expects to increase transparency in the purchasing process, strengthen ancillary sales, and ultimately increase customer satisfaction.

"NDC is a key component of Sabre's strategic objective to create a new marketplace for personalized travel. Sitting at the crossroads of travel, we innovate across our portfolio so that our products scale end-to-end, not just for one particular link in the travel value chain. We are convinced that this approach benefits our airline customers, their agency partners and the travelers we all serve," said Kathy Morgan, vice president, Channel Delivery, Sabre Travel Solutions. "We are excited to be working with Finnair to distribute their NDC content. Finnair is a technologically innovative airline and together we seek to elevate the NDC booking experience and advance the adoption of offer- and order-based travel retailing."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

About Finnair

Finnair is a network airline, specializing in connecting passenger and cargo traffic between Asia, North America and Europe. Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do – Finnair intends to reduce its net emissions by 50% by the end of 2025 from the 2019 baseline and achieve carbon neutrality latest by the end of 2045. Finnair is a member of the oneworld alliance. Finnair Plc's shares are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

