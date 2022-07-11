No Pool? No Problem! High Noon and Swimply Are Making a Splash By Giving Out Free Private Pool Days

To elevate fans' summer days and in celebration of National Pool Day, the premium hard seltzer brand and leading pool sharing marketplace have partnered to cover lucky fans' pool costs

MODESTO, Calif., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit of Gallo's High Noon , the #1 selling spirit-based hard seltzer1, today announced a strategic partnership with Swimply , a premium pool rental platform, in celebration of National Pool Day. The two brands, who are committed to elevating summer days, have teamed up to provide the ultimate experience for select fans across the country by covering private pool rentals complete with a custom High Noon Pool Kit to elevate their day.

High Noon x Swimply (PRNewswire)

Pool days are more popular than ever – just last year, searches for "Swimming Pools" doubled between May and June2 – but less than 10% of people actually own a pool3. As a brand that believes in always living like the sun's out, coupled with the launch of its new limited time Pool Pack, High Noon saw an opportunity to help fans trade up their summer plans.

"As the #1 premium hard seltzer we can't help but be obsessed about elevating everything about our fans' summers," said Brandon Lieb, Vice President at Spirit of Gallo. "Our partnership with Swimply, who shares our sunny outlook, allows us to continue treating our fans to epic summertime experiences, this time by giving them exclusive access to enjoy High Noon poolside."

"We're thrilled to be partnering with such a staple premium hard seltzer brand like High Noon," said Bunim Laskin, Co-Founder and CEO of Swimply. "This partnership brings a natural synergy, as both companies are at the heart of summer culture, and promote fun in the sun with friends and family."

The High Noon and Swimply private pool day rentals will be available on highnoonswimplysummer.com , starting on July 15 at 12pm ET. Fans will have to swim fast, because only the first 50 people will have their private pool days covered. They'll also receive a High Noon Pool Kit filled with pool day essentials including a cooler, koozie, High Noon x Tropical Bros merch and more.

About High Noon

To score a chance at a private High Noon x Swimply Pool Day and to see the full terms and conditions, visit highnoonswimplysummer.com . For more information on High Noon and its summertime offerings, including Lemon and the LTO Pool Pack, visit highnoonspirits.com .

High Noon premium Hard Seltzer is made with real vodka and real fruit juice, with no added sugar and gluten free. At only 100 calories per can, High Noon is available in Lime, Peach, Black Cherry, Grapefruit, Pineapple, Mango, Passionfruit and Watermelon. The High Noon flavors are available individually ($2.50 MSRP), in 4-packs ($9.99 MSRP), 8-packs ($18.99 MSRP), and 12-packs ($27.99 MSRP). High Noon is part of Spirit of Gallo, an award-winning spirits portfolio that includes E&J Brandy, New Amsterdam and more.

About Spirit of Gallo

For nearly half a century, the Gallo family has been growing its portfolio of spirits, now enjoyed by people around the world at occasions ranging from a day at the beach to a fine, after-dinner drink. Known best for E&J Brandy, New Amsterdam and the highly acclaimed High Noon Sun Sips, Spirit of Gallo also delivers RumChata, Stratusphere Gin, RumHaven and esteemed partner-owned brands such as The Dalmore, Diplomatico, Don Fulano, and Grupo Montenegro. Spirit of Gallo portfolio is featured on www.spiritofgallo.com

About Swimply

Swimply is a marketplace that connects owners of underutilized swimming pools with people seeking to gather, swim and escape locally. The company is trailblazing the experiential-based sharing category and creating an entirely new income stream for homeowners with pools that are otherwise used just 15 percent of the time. For swimmers, Swimply is disrupting the multi-billion dollar aquatic space and providing an option for the 96 percent of Americans that do not have access to a pool. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York City. Swimply is backed by Mayfield, GGV, Norwest Ventures and other notable angels. Learn more on www.swimply.com .

¹ Source: The Tasting Panel, January 2021. Rated via blind tasting of industry professionals.

² Source: Google Trends , May 2022

³ Source: Comfy Living , January 2022

High Noon (PRNewswire)

