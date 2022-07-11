Mac is Back! KFC Brings Back Fan-Favorite Mac & Cheese Bowls for $5 for a Limited Time

$5 Mac & Cheese Bowls available as a digital exclusive on KFC mobile app and KFC.com starting July 11, available in restaurants on July 18

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fans have spoken. Kentucky Fried Chicken® has listened. KFC Mac & Cheese Bowls are back! The beloved bowls, which debuted in 2019, are making a highly-anticipated return to KFC restaurants nationwide on July 18 for just $5.* But there's more! Fans can get their hands on KFC Mac & Cheese Bowls starting today, July 11, via an exclusive digital offer on the KFC mobile app and KFC.com.

KFC Logo (PRNewsfoto/KFC) (PRNewswire)

KFC Mac & Cheese Bowls are a cheesy twist to KFC's popular Famous Bowls. The $5 bowl features KFC's rich and creamy cheddar mac & cheese topped with KFC's crispy popcorn chicken and a sprinkle of a three-cheese blend. So, while most would agree that mac & cheese is good, a bowl of KFC mac & cheese topped with crispy popcorn chicken and even more cheese? That's finger lickin' good!

Those looking to turn up the heat this summer can order a Spicy KFC Mac & Cheese Bowl, featuring KFC's spicy, smoky Nashville Hot sauce. Both abundant and mouth-watering options are available at a valu-bowl price of $5. And, if you're extra hungry, you can make it a combo by adding a side of KFC's Secret Recipe Fries and a medium drink.**

"We aim to please, so we were thrilled to bring back the cheese – Mac & Cheese Bowls, that is," said Nick Chavez, CMO, KFC U.S. "This meal is the epitome of hearty goodness and un-BOWL-eavable value, at $5 for a limited time."

KFC is also offering customers who order via the KFC mobile app or KFC.com an option for free delivery beginning July 4 through July 24 (at participating locations). So, sit back, relax and have your mac & cheese bowl delivered right to your door!***

*Prices and participation may vary, for a limited time only. Not available on third party ordering websites/apps. Tax extra. Exclusively available on kfc.com and the KFC app from 7/11-7/17 before available in participating restaurants on 7/18.

**Prices and participation may vary. Available for a limited time only. Meal includes classic or spicy bowl, 1 med drink, 1 fry. Tax and substitutions extra.

***Free delivery available only on KFC app and kfc.com at participating locations from 7/4-7/24. Delivery availability and hours may vary. Not available for orders placed on third-party delivery platforms. Taxes and fees apply. Gratuity extra. See KFC App for more details.

About KFC

KFC Corporation, based in Louisville, Ky., has been serving up Finger Lickin' Good Original Recipe® fried chicken since 1952. Beyond the top secret 11 herbs & spices, KFC specialties include the KFC Chicken Sandwich, Extra Crispy™ chicken and Extra Crispy™ Tenders, KFC Famous Bowls®, Pot Pies, Secret Recipe Fries, biscuits and homestyle sides. There are more than 26,000 KFC restaurants in over 145 countries and territories around the world. KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., Louisville, Ky. (NYSE: YUM). For more information, visit www.kfc.com. Follow KFC on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Mac is Back! Starting July 11, KFC Mac & Cheese Bowls are back and only $5 via a digital exclusive offer on the KFC mobile app and KFC.com. Starting July 18, Mac & Cheese Bowls will be back in KFC restaurants nationwide, for a limited time. (PRNewsfoto/KFC) (PRNewswire)

For a limited time, KFC Mac & Cheese Bowls are available as a combo by adding a side of KFC’s Secret Recipe Fries and a medium drink. Those looking to turn up the heat can order a Spicy KFC Mac & Cheese Bowl, featuring KFC’s spicy, smoky Nashville Hot sauce. Hurry in to KFC and get yours before they’re gone! (PRNewsfoto/KFC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KFC