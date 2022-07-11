Inception Fertility Named Best Fertility Services Provider by M&A Today Global Awards 2022

International awards program recognizes North America's largest fertility provider for its industry leadership, insight and approach to patient care

HOUSTON, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inception Fertility™, the largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America, has been named Best Fertility Services Provider – North America by the M&A Global Awards.

The international annual awards program recognizes those organizations that provide the best services within their specific areas of specialization. The M&A Global Awards also recognizes the best of industry leaders, exemplary teams and distinguished organizations based on the simple principles of veracity, accuracy, and insight.

Inception is an ecosystem of fertility brands that touch every aspect of the fertility journey – from diagnostics and treatment to financial accessibility. It is the largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America, dedicated to providing the latest science and technologies in reproductive medicine while enhancing the patient experience through compassionate, individualized care.

This enhancement of the patient experience includes launching brands and service line offerings that address those areas of fertility care that are growing in demand, including financial accessibility and long-term cryopreservation storage solutions. A subsidiary of Inception, Bundl Fertility (Bundl) is a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program that packages fertility treatments at a reduced cost and offers eligible patients a financial guarantee. Most importantly, Bundl takes the financial stress out of the process, allowing aspiring parents to focus more on their journey to parenthood.

In early 2022, Inception launched HavenCryo™, a long-term reproductive preservation and storage solution provider that is built upon a foundation of advanced techniques, state-of-the-art security and dual monitoring technology, and world-renowned expertise.

Technology is an important factor in fertility care, and Inception has found innovative ways to use it to improve the patient experience by adding Prelude Connect to its service-line offerings. Prelude Connect is a first-of-its-kind industry app exclusive to patients within Inception's clinical network that gives them more control over their fertility journey via tools that efficiently manage all aspects of care.

"We are honored to be recognized by the M&A Global Awards for our achievements in reproductive healthcare, our commitment to patients and our position as North America's leader in fertility services," says TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception Fertility. "Our team works tirelessly to help aspiring parents build the families of their dreams, from breaking down financial barriers to providing them with the best treatments and services in assisted reproductive technology led by innovators in fertility care. We look forward to leaning on technology, communication, and employee development to keep leading the industry forward."

In its Global Awards Issue, M&A Today noted that "Whether patients are undergoing treatments like IVF, needing donor support, or partnering with a gestational carrier, Inception embodies the premium brands and services approach to ensure every touch point meets the highest standards of care and compassion. Putting patients at the heart of each brand is a clear signal to current and future patients that their experience is of utmost importance."

About Inception Fertility

Inception Fertility (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.

Inception's medical experts are leading pioneers in fertility care. Our doctors are some of the first to use breakthrough assisted reproductive technologies (ART) – including in vitro fertilization (IVF), pregenetic implantation testing (PGT) and fertility preservation services – and they continue to lead the industry by building on these technologies by through development, research and thought leadership.

Its growing family of national organizations is an ecosystem of care, which touches every part of the fertility journey including diagnostics and treatment to financial accessibility. Through this unique ecosystem, Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

