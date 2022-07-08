ATLANTA, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Holdings LLC, America's premier express car wash platform, announced its acquisition of one operating express conveyor car wash location in Port St. Lucie, FL, operating as Wash-N-Go.

Mammoth Holdings Acquires Wash-N-Go in Port St. Lucie

"Wash-N-Go is an important addition to our South Florida market, and we plan to rapidly accelerate our growth in South Florida with both acquired and ground-up development locations," said Dave Hoffmann, Chairman and CEO of Mammoth Holdings.

"Mammoth made the process easy for me. When I saw that they were looking to expand, I was delighted with the opportunity to partner with a great team of high-integrity people," added Jim Gorant, Wash-N-Go's owner.

Mammoth Holdings is the first car wash platform formed by industry insiders and has 104 operating locations. Mammoth is customer-focused operationally; operator-focused in its approach to acquisitions; and seeks to be the partner-of-choice for car wash operators who desire liquidity, growth capital, and a tax-deferred equity investment opportunity. Mammoth Holdings' multi-brand portfolio includes Coastal Carwash, Shine-N-Go, SUDS, Silverstar, Busy Bee, PureMagic, Marc-1, Ultra, Wash Me Fast, Wiggy Wash, Pals, Finish Line, LuLu's, Ollie's, PitStop, and Swifty, among others.

Mammoth has significant growth capital and is actively seeking acquisitions and development opportunities.

In October 2018, Mammoth partnered with Red Dog Equity LLC, an Atlanta-based private equity firm, which, through its partnership with Tom Pritzker's family business interests (advised by The Pritzker Organization), provides the equity for Mammoth Holdings' corporate development initiatives. Monroe Capital and Morgan Stanley provide Mammoth Holdings' debt financing.

About Mammoth Holdings

Headquartered in Atlanta, Mammoth Holdings operates 104 conveyor car washes under the Coastal Carwash, Shine-N-Go, SUDS, Silverstar, Busy Bee, PureMagic, Marc-1, Ultra, Wash Me Fast, Wiggy Wash, Pals, Finish Line, LuLu's, Ollie's, PitStop, and Swifty brands in Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Illinois, Utah, South Carolina, Mississippi, Louisiana, Indiana, Tennessee, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, and Florida. Mammoth Holdings was founded by Gary Dennis and Chip Hackett in 2002. To learn more, please visit us online at mammothholdings.com .

About Wash-N-Go

Founded in 2004, Wash-N-Go operates two car washes in Florida. To learn more, please visit any Wash-N-Go location or see them online at washngofl.com .

About Red Dog Equity LLC

Red Dog Equity LLC is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market companies poised for strong growth in partnership with driven, entrepreneurial business leaders ("Red Dogs"). To learn more, please visit reddogequity.com .

About The Pritzker Organization

The Pritzker Organization is the merchant bank for the business interests of the Tom Pritzker family. Additional information can be found at pritzkerorg.com .

