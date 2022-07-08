Byrna's Law Enforcement Training Program is Recognized by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training

Byrna is the Only Launcher Based Less-Lethal Training Program in the Nation to Receive this National Certification

ANDOVER, Mass., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Byrna's Law Enforcement and Private Security Division's mission is both to provide law enforcement officers and security professionals with the most reliable and effective less-lethal tools available and to provide them the most professional (and realistic) training available. Byrna is pleased to announce that its training program has been recognized by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training's (IADLEST) National Certification Program. Byrna is the only launcher based less-lethal program to receive such national certification.

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) (PRNewsfoto/Byrna Technologies Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The Byrna Law Enforcement and Private Security Train-the-Trainer Certification Course is a 12-hour course that uses a "skills-based assessment" method to certify instructors to train end-users on the use of the Byrna series of launchers as well as use-of-force concepts and a review of existing applicable case-law. The students also spend a significant portion of the course participating in reality-based training scenarios that are designed to represent actual critical incidents. Since the LE division's inception in August of 2020, Byrna's instructors have certified nearly a thousand LE, private security, and school security professionals as Byrna Less-Lethal instructors.

Recently, Byrna was accepted into the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training's National Certification Program. The IADLEST National Certification Program (NCP) applies rigorous standards, utilizes subject matter experts, and incorporates best practices to enforce these standards for providers wishing to be recognized for excellence in law enforcement training. This National Certification simplifies access to training by aggregating certified courses in a national training catalog. Departments will be able to easily search for certified training from providers around the nation that have met the NCP quality standard. This program and platform also simplify access, reduce costs, improve training efficiency, and ensure officers receive high-quality training.

Due to the rigorous standards set forth by IADLEST, as well as the comprehensive evaluation performed by subject matter experts, successful certification in this program is a challenging academic endeavor. Byrna's program is one of the only less-lethal certification courses and is the only less-lethal certification program within the .68 caliber projectile and conducted energy weapon (CEW) market that has met the standards to achieve recognition from IADLEST. Jim Gordon, IADLEST Project Manager stated in a letter to Byrna "Your materials have been thoroughly reviewed by our assessment team and have passed the rigors of our independent review process. You have earned the privilege to display the National Certification Program Seal on the First Forward Website and to mention your certified status using our NCP Mark on your other advertising specific to this course."

This recognition is yet another example of how Byrna continues to strive to not only provide our nation's police officers and security professionals with the best less-lethal options available but is also committed to providing the most professional, progressive, and realistic education and training to arm those first responders with the tools and tactics to better serve their communities.

About Byrna Technologies Inc.

Byrna is a technology company, specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative non-lethal personal security solutions. For more information on the Company, please visit the corporate website here or the Company's investor relations site here . The Company is the manufacturer of the Byrna® SD personal security device, a state-of-the-art handheld CO2 powered launcher designed to provide a non-lethal alternative to a firearm for the consumer, private security, and law enforcement markets. To purchase Byrna products, visit the Company's e-commerce store .

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the securities laws. All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, are forward-looking. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "anticipates," and "believes" and statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "should," "might," "occur," or "be achieved," or "will be taken." Forward-looking statements include descriptions of currently occurring matters which may continue in the future. Forward-looking statements are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking statements are based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates, and analyses that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date the forward-looking information is provided, inherently are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied.

Any number of risk factors could affect our actual results and cause them to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this news release, including, but not limited to, lack of law enforcement demand for Byrna training courses or Byrna products in general, negative publicity, or other factors. The order in which these factors appear should not be construed to indicate their relative importance or priority. We caution that these factors may not be exhaustive; accordingly, any forward-looking statements contained herein should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results. Investors should carefully consider these and other relevant factors, including those risk factors in Part I, Item 1A, ("Risk Factors") in our most recent Form 10-K, should understand it is impossible to predict or identify all such factors or risks, should not consider the foregoing list, or the risks identified in our SEC filings, to be a complete discussion of all potential risks or uncertainties, and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

