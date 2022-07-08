AMBASSADOR OF THE GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK MICHAEL FEINSTEIN JOINS FORCES WITH CAFÉ CARLYLE

Initial Series of Performances Set for October 11 to 22, 2022

NEW YORK, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel is thrilled to announce that Five-time Grammy and two-time Emmy nominee Michael Feinstein has joined forces with famed New York City venue Café Carlyle. Feinstein will bring his signature style and passion for the Great American Songbook to the Café Carlyle stage this upcoming Fall season for an initial series of performances set for October 11 to 22, 2022 as the first collaboration between the two iconic brands. From Tin Pan Alley to Broadway's best, and from Gershwin standards to the classics of a bygone era, Feinstein is a musical force whose interpretation and enthusiasm for preserving the music that shaped America shines and captivates audiences when he takes the stage. Feinstein's sold-out legendary shows in New York City have made him and his brand a destination for those living in and traveling to the city.

Feinstein has sold millions of albums making him a critically acclaimed recording artist, he has had four sold out runs on Broadway, he has performed concerts that have spanned the globe including such iconic venues such as The White House, Buckingham Palace, Hollywood Bowl, Carnegie Hall, John F Kennedy Stadium, The London Palladium and the Sydney Opera House.

In 2022, Feinstein released Gershwin Country, an album of standards in duet with some of the biggest names in Country Music including Dolly Parton, Alison Kraus, Brad Paisley, Lyle Lovett, Amy Grant, Vince Gill, and featuring a special track with Liza Minnelli who also executive produced the album. This critically acclaimed album also marks Feinstein's most recent appearance on the Billboard Top 10 Chart for his duet of the Gershwin classic "Our Love is Here to Stay" with 2022 Rock N Roll Hall of Fame inductee Parton.

"I am beyond proud of what I was able to accomplish with Feinstein's/54 Below and after ten years, capped off by an incredible Tony honor, debuting at Café Carlyle is an exciting new beginning," said Michael Feinstein. "I look forward to bringing my signature style of entertainment that music lovers around the globe have known me for to the Café Carlyle stage – a venue that I have long loved and admired."

"I'm excited for 54 Below and their future and for my future and the future of my brand. I've been thinking about a move for two years now. I've accomplished everything I had envisioned with Feinstein's/54 Below and I felt like it was time to make a change. How do you top a Tony Honors? You do it by joining forces with Café Carlyle the most prestigious nightclub in the world. I couldn't be more thrilled," said Feinstein exclusively to the New York Times.

"We are thrilled to welcome Michael Feinstein into the Café Carlyle family," said Marlene Poynder, managing director of The Carlyle. "Michael's legendary performances will be a natural addition to our line-up, and we look forward to developing this new partnership and adding the Feinstein name to the Café Carlyle legacy," added Poynder.

Feinstein's work as an educator, archivist, singer, entertainer, conductor, and Ambassador of the Great American Songbook have established the popular and honored musician as a pre-eminent force in contemporary music around the world. He serves as Artistic Director of the Center for the Performing Arts, in Carmel, Indiana, which opened in January 2011. The theater is home to diverse live programming and a museum for his rare memorabilia and manuscripts. Since 1999, he has served as Artistic Director for Carnegie Hall's "Standard Time with Michael Feinstein". Feinstein also serves as Principal Pops Conductor for the Pasadena Symphony, where he continues to support the legacy of American Popular Song to critical acclaim and champions music education with his Great American Songbook Foundation which he founded in 2007. His world famous and eponymous nightclub Feinstein's has locations in San Francisco, CA, at the Nikko in Los Angeles, CA at Vitello's and at the Hotel Carlyle in Carmel, Indiana.

Performances will take place at Café Carlyle from October 11 – 22 (Tuesday – Saturday) at 8:45pm. Weekday pricing begins at $175 per person for General Seating and $225 per person for Premium Seating. Reservations can be made online via Tock. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

Tucked behind a Madison Avenue doorway, Café Carlyle welcomes its guests into a classic cabaret setting where incredible talent and music are paired with New York elegance and style, yet in an updated way. Originally opened in 1955, Café Carlyle is known for headlining incredible talent through the years – from classic performers such as Elaine Stritch and Eartha Kitt to more modern-day acts such as Jon Batiste, Isaac Mizrahi, Jeff Goldblum, Jill Kargman, Katharine McPhee, Dianna Agron, Alan Cumming, Debbie Harry and Rita Wilson. For three decades, Café Carlyle was synonymous with the legendary Bobby Short, who thrilled sell-out crowds for 36 years. Seating up to 90 for dinner and a performance, the intimate supper club is highlighted by music-themed murals by Oscar-winning French artist, Marcel Vertès. Renowned for its traditional elegance, the Café infuses modern elements without sacrificing the history and refinement that are hallmarks of The Carlyle. Café Carlyle, the New York City bastion of classic cabaret entertainment, continues to draw socialites, politicians and celebrities into its distinguished and glamorous setting.

Situated at the corner of Madison Avenue and 76th Street, The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel has been a classic landmark of Manhattan's sophisticated Upper East Side since 1930. Located just one block from Central Park, The Carlyle is a 35-story, 190-room hotel highlighted by the original Art Deco design from the renowned Dorothy Draper. Following a multi-year thoughtful transformation of the legendary property by New York based design firm tonychi studio, the property has recently debuted new guest rooms and suites in addition to a new signature restaurant, Dowling's at The Carlyle. Embracing a passion for the arts, pianos grace many of the suites, and most tower rooms have views of Central Park. The Carlyle is also home to the renowned Café Carlyle and the beloved Bemelmans Bar and offers visitors a whimsical experience into an undefinable era of glamour. The Carlyle is the proud recipient of Condé Nast Traveler's 2020 Readers' Choice Award for #1 Hotel in New York City. Follow the latest news through the hotel's Instagram: @RosewoodTheCarlyle @DowlingsAtTheCarlyle @BemelmansBar @CafeCarlyle

