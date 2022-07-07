Talisker Intersects 41.93 g/t Au over 1.25 Metres Within 9.68 g/t Au over 5.60 Metres at the Bralorne Gold Project

TORONTO, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX: TSK) (OTCQX: TSKFF) is pleased to announce high-grade results within the Historic Ownership Gap between the Bralorne and Pioneer Mines.

Key Points:

Hole SB-2022-016 and SB-2022-012 are located within the Bralorne East Block and focuses on a historic ownership gap between the Bralorne and Pioneer Mines.

SB-2022-016 intersected a total of six veins highlighted by:

Hole SB-2022-012 intersected two veins highlighted by:

True widths are estimated at 70 - 90% of intercept lengths and are based on oriented core measurements where available.

Talisker drilling to date at the Bralorne Gold Project has produced 397 vein intersections with a combined weighted average diluted grade of 9.50 g/t over an average intersection length of 1.73 metres.

Terry Harbort, President and CEO of Talisker, commented, "We are greatly encouraged by the development of new resource targets in the historic ownership gaps that exist between the old King, Bralorne and Pioneer mines. Delivering consistent high-grade and intercept thickness, these holes will add nicely to our upcoming resource estimate in this new, previously unexplored, and historically unmined area. We are waiting for our final 620 drill hole assay results from the laboratory so we can complete and release our eagerly awaited resource at Bralorne."

A total of 140,671 metres (290 holes) has been drilled since Talisker initiated drilling at the Project in February 2020. Currently, there are 620 samples at the assay laboratory, which are expected to be received by the Company shortly.

SB-2022-012 Hole Description:

Complete assay results received

Located in the Bralorne East block and hosted in granite and diorite

Taylor Vein intersected from 224.30 to 224.80 metres

New vein intersected from 451.95 to 452.45 metres with visible gold

New vein intersected from 455.10 to 455.65 metres

New vein intersected from 461.60 to 462.75 metres with visible gold

SB-2022-016 Hole Description:

Complete assay results received

Located in the Bralorne East block and hosted in granite and diorite

New vein intersected from 135.10 to 135.60 metres with visible gold

51B FW intersected from 204.30 to 204.80 metres with visible gold

New vein intersected from 294.55 to 295.05 metres

77 Vein intersected from 317.85 to 319.05 metres with visible gold

New Vein intersected from 417.30 to 418.30 metres with visible gold

202 Vein intersected from 591.20 to 591.95 metres with visible gold

Major vein structures intersected are considered classic Bralorne crack-seal quartz-carbonate veins with densely banded sulphide septae. Crack-seal septae host fine-grained arsenopyrite and pyrite mineralization. Alteration halos consist of strong silica-sericite±mariposite alteration halos.

All reported drill assay results are available on the Company's website at the following link: https://taliskerresources.com/bralorne-gold-project-released-drill-results/.

Table 1: Bralorne Gold Project - Drill Holes SB-2022-012 and SB-2022-016 Diamond Drill Hole Name From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Interpreted Structure Method Reported SB-2022-012 219.9 221.3 1.4 0.30 Vein Halo Au-AA26 SB-2022-012 221.3 222.7 1.4 0.35 Au-AA26 SB-2022-012 222.7 223.6 0.9 0.86 Au-AA26 SB-2022-012 223.6 224.3 0.7 0.11 Au-AA26 SB-2022-012 224.3 224.8 0.5 6.87 Taylor Vein Au-AA26 SB-2022-012 224.8 225.5 0.7 0.51 Vein Halo Au-AA26 SB-2022-012 451.45 451.95 0.5 0.51 Vein Halo Au-AA26 SB-2022-012 451.95 452.45 0.5 33.00 New Vein Au-AA26 SB-2022-012 452.45 453 0.55 0.62 Vein Halo Au-AA26 SB-2022-012 453 453.5 0.5 0.38 Au-AA26 SB-2022-012 453.5 454.6 1.1 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2022-012 454.6 455.1 0.5 0.33 Au-AA26 SB-2022-012 455.1 455.65 0.55 2.14 New Vein Au-AA26 SB-2022-012 455.65 456.15 0.5 0.16 Vein Halo Au-AA26 SB-2022-012 456.15 456.65 0.5 0.05 Au-AA26 SB-2022-012 456.65 458 1.35 0.03 Au-AA26 SB-2022-012 458 458.8 0.8 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2022-012 458.8 459.5 0.7 0.10 Au-AA26 SB-2022-012 459.5 460.5 1 0.19 Au-AA26 SB-2022-012 460.5 461.1 0.6 0.37 Au-AA26 SB-2022-012 461.1 461.6 0.5 0.36 Au-AA26 SB-2022-012 461.6 462.25 0.65 40.00 New Vein Au-AA26 SB-2022-012 462.25 462.75 0.5 0.72 Au-AA26 SB-2022-012 462.75 463.3 0.55 0.01 Vein Halo Au-AA26 SB-2022-012 463.3 464 0.7 0.28 Au-AA26 SB-2022-012 464 464.75 0.75 0.23 Vein Halo Au-AA26 SB-2022-016 133.85 134.6 0.75 0.91 Vein Halo Au-AA26 SB-2022-016 134.6 135.1 0.5 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2022-016 135.1 135.6 0.5 24.20 New Vein Au-AA26 SB-2022-016 203.8 204.3 0.5 0.20 Vein Halo Au-AA26 SB-2022-016 204.3 204.8 0.5 7.52 51BFW Au-AA26 SB-2022-016 294.05 294.55 0.5 1.85 Vein Halo Au-AA26 SB-2022-016 294.55 295.05 0.5 5.97 New Vein Au-AA26 SB-2022-016 315.5 317 1.5 0.22 Vein Halo Au-AA26 SB-2022-016 317 317.85 0.85 0.90 Au-AA26 SB-2022-016 317.85 318.55 0.7 0.54 77 Vein Au-AA26 SB-2022-016 318.55 319.05 0.5 34.90 Au-AA26 SB-2022-016 319.05 319.55 0.5 2.85 Vein Halo Au-AA26 SB-2022-016 319.55 320.05 0.5 0.99 Au-AA26 SB-2022-016 416.25 416.8 0.55 0.33 Vein Halo Au-AA26 SB-2022-016 416.8 417.3 0.5 1.64 Au-AA26 SB-2022-016 417.3 417.8 0.5 15.75 New Vein Au-AA26 SB-2022-016 417.8 418.3 0.5 18.40 Au-AA26 SB-2022-016 586.35 586.85 0.5 1.05 Vein Halo Au-AA26 SB-2022-016 586.85 587.85 1 0.36 Au-AA26 SB-2022-016 587.85 588.35 0.5 0.94 Au-AA26 SB-2022-016 588.35 589.55 1.2 0.01 Au-AA26 SB-2022-016 589.55 590.05 0.5 0.60 Au-AA26 SB-2022-016 590.05 590.7 0.65 0.20 Au-AA26 SB-2022-016 590.7 591.2 0.5 0.42 Au-AA26 SB-2022-016 591.2 591.95 0.75 69.60 202 Vein Au-AA26

Notes: Diamond drill hole SB-2022-012 has a collar orientation of Azimuth 179; Dip -57.5. Diamond drill hole

SB-2022-016 has a collar orientation of Azimuth 177; Dip -55. True widths are estimated at 70 - 90% of intercept

lengths and are based on oriented core measurements where available. Method Reported includes the most up-to-date

information as of the date of this press release.

Terry Harbort, President and CEO, and Matt Filgate, VP Corporate Development of Talisker will provide an update on the ongoing drill program and upcoming resource update during a webinar hosted by Adelaide Capital on Monday, July 11th at 12 pm ET. If you would like to participate you can register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6_BvI1MCTUypvvEYTPXy7Q.

The webinar will also be live streamed on the Adelaide Capital YouTube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Jpt_DWjF1qSCzfKlpLMWw. A replay will be made available on that channel after the event.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release relating to the drill results at the Bralorne Gold Project has been approved by Leonardo de Souza (BSc, AusIMM (CP) Membership 224827), Talisker's Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include two advanced stage projects, the Bralorne Gold Complex and the Ladner Gold Project, both advanced stage projects with significant exploration potential from historical high-grade producing gold mines, as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 304,931 hectares over 500 claims, three leases and 197 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in south-central British Columbia.

Sample Preparation and QAQC

Drill core at the Bralorne Gold Project is drilled in HQ to NQ size ranges (63.5mm and 47.6mm, respectively). Drill core samples are a minimum of 50 cm and a maximum of 160 cm long along the core axis. Samples are focused on an interval of interest, such as a vein or zone of mineralization. Shoulder samples bracket the interval of interest such that a total sampled core length of not less than 3m both above and below the interval of interest must be assigned. Sample QAQC measures of unmarked certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample sequence and makeup 9% of the samples submitted to the lab for holes reported in this release. ALS Global performs sample preparation and analyses in North Vancouver, British Columbia. Drill core sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (ALS code PREP-31). Gold in diamond drill core is analyzed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) of a 50g sample (ALS code Au-AA26), while multi-element chemistry is analyzed by 4- Acid digestion of a 0.25 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer (ICP-MS) for 48 elements (Ag, Al, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr). Gold assay technique (ALS code Au-AA26) has an upper detection limit of 100 ppm. Any sample that produces an over-limit gold value via the gold assay technique is sent for gravimetric finish (ALS method Au-GRA22) which has an upper detection limit of 10,000 ppm Au.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks, title and environmental risks and risks relating to the failure to receive all requisite shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Talisker Resources Ltd.Logo (CNW Group/Talisker Resources Ltd) (PRNewswire)

Figure 1: SB-2022-012 and SB-2022-016 hole locations within the Bralorne East block. (CNW Group/Talisker Resources Ltd) (PRNewswire)

Figure 2: SB-2022-012 cross section with vein intersections and grade. (CNW Group/Talisker Resources Ltd) (PRNewswire)

Figure 3: SB-2022-016 cross section with vein intersections and grade. (CNW Group/Talisker Resources Ltd) (PRNewswire)

