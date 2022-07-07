Noodles & Company Is Going Extra for National Mac & Cheese Day with Free Wisconsin Mac & Cheese for Rewards Members

The Home of the Wisconsin Mac & Cheese Celebrates National Mac & Cheese Day with Extra Goodness, Reclaiming the Day as National Mac & Cheese & Cheese Day

BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodles & Company, (NASDAQ: NDLS) the national fast-casual chain known for spreading Uncommon Goodness with its globally inspired noodle bowls, best-in-class service, and values-centric culture, is celebrating National Mac & Cheese Day on July 14 with a free small bowl of Wisconsin Mac & Cheese with the purchase of a regular entrée for all Noodles Rewards members. To make the day even better, anyone who orders any size bowl of Mac & Cheese on National Mac & Cheese Day will receive an uncommonly good free side of cheese sauce with every Mac & Cheese purchase, marking the day as National Mac & Cheese & Cheese Day.

Every Day is Mac & Cheese Day at Noodles & Company

Wisconsin Mac & Cheese is the most ordered dish of Noodles fans, making Noodles & Company the number one place to celebrate National Mac & Cheese Day. Setting the standard with high-quality ingredients, Noodles' famous Mac & Cheese dishes are made with a gluten-free and rBST-free creamy cheese sauce; premium aged cheddars; and decadent elbow macaroni noodles.

"We serve nearly 13 million bowls of Wisconsin Mac & Cheese across our 450+ restaurants each year. In fact, Wisconsin Mac & Cheese has been our best-selling menu item since we first opened our doors 27 years ago, and while we've innovated our menu over the decades, this uncommonly good mainstay is a guest favorite," said Stacey Pool, chief marketing officer at Noodles & Company. "We're celebrating this National Mac & Cheese Day with a free small bowl of Wisconsin Mac & Cheese for all Noodles Rewards members, and because we're dedicated to Uncommon Goodness, we're giving away an extra helping of our famous cheese sauce with every Mac & Cheese order because we believe in always doing something extra for our guests."

Noodles Rewards

Becoming a Noodles Rewards member is simple. Guests can sign up for free via the Noodles mobile app or the Noodles website. Guests can conveniently get their Mac & Cheese fix via quick-pickup, curbside pick-up, or delivery by placing an order online at noodles.com, via the Noodles mobile app, or by visiting their nearby Noodles location. Noodles' National Mac & Cheese & Cheese Day offer will be available on July 14 only at all Noodles restaurants nationwide.

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving guests Uncommon Goodness and noodles your way, with noodles and flavors that you know and love as well as new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members and named one of America's Favorite Restaurants by Newsweek, Noodles is well-known for its delicious noodles and industry-leading team member benefits. Noodles has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity in 2021 and 2022 and one of America's Best Employers for Women in 2021. Additionally, Denver Business Journal has called Noodles one of the Best Places to Work for its unique culture focused on Uncommon Goodness and built on the value of "Loving Life" which begins by nourishing and inspiring its communities and every team member and guest who walks through the door. The company has also earned the Women in the Lead Certification for its investment in women-empowering initiatives for its female team members and has proudly partnered with the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance to build cultural intelligence within its teams. To learn more and to find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com

