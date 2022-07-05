The Top Search Engine Optimization Software to Increase Online Brand Value in 2022, According to SoftwareReviews' User Data

TORONTO, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 Search Engine Optimization Data Quadrant, naming five providers as Gold Medalists. Digital presence and online brand value became an essential part of 2020 through 2021 as it helped companies gain traction, improve visibility, and generate leads during a significant shift to online. However, organizations must also adopt SEO software and tools to help them create higher-value content, concentrate on their target audiences, and strategize on their user intent.

User intent is the current trend in SEO. To rank as one of the key players on Google or other semantic search engines, organizations must create contextual content for their key target audiences. The context of that content must match user intent or what the users are searching for to provide them the most value.

SEO tools are a critical asset for marketing leaders to ensure visibility and relevance of their online and digital presence. SEO tools measure key indicators around websites that can drive more traffic through the sites. This includes KPIs on website speed, usability, and identifying and organizing keywords in search engine results to improve rankings.

To increase brand value in 2022, organizations need to select from the best SEO software and tools to improve their competitive edge.

The top Search Engine Optimization software providers for 2022 have been identified based on verified survey data collected from 677 end-user reviews. These providers have received high scores on SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant.

Providers are ranked by a composite satisfaction score, called a Composite Score (CS), that averages four areas of evaluation: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend.

The 2022 Search Engine Optimization Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

Conductor , 8.8 CS , ranked high for competition analysis. , ranked high for competition analysis.

Siteimprove , 8.8 CS , ranked high for usability and intuitiveness. , ranked high for usability and intuitiveness.

Surfer SEO , 8.7 CS , ranked high for product strategy and rate of improvement. , ranked high for product strategy and rate of improvement.

Searchmetrics , 8.6 CS, ranked high for vendor support. ranked high for vendor support.

SE Ranking, 8.6 CS, ranked high for backlink tools. ranked high for backlink tools.

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from real end users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from business and IT professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

