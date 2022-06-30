Slice® Finger-Friendly® Tools Make Cutting Open All Your Prime Day Packages Faster, Easier, and Safer

Slice is offering Prime Day deals on safety tools that will cut through your haul of Amazon boxes without damaging the goods inside, and make day-to-day cutting tasks a cinch

MIAMI, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Amazon's annual Prime Day event set to take place July 12-13, Slice – the brand that makes award-winning cutting tools – will offer deals on three of its popular cutters: the Slice Auto-Retractable Mini Cutter , Auto-Retractable Pen Cutter , and Manual Carton Cutter . Slice will also be offering a 30% off coupon valid across all individually packed tools in their robust portfolio from July 9-13.

Prime Day shopping means more boxes and more time spent unpacking your new goodies. With all the expected Prime Day deliveries to look forward to, Slice tools help online shoppers open their orders faster, easier, and safer than ever before, eliminating any ensuing "wrap rage" from unboxing stubborn packages. Slice tools also can take on day-to-day cutting tasks around the home, from opening food packaging and tackling DIY home renovation projects to breaking down cardboard boxes for recycling.

What makes Slice tools different? All Slice cutters feature its proprietary Finger-Friendly® blades, which have been designed to be sharp enough to cut everything except you. Built to last, Slice blades are made from 100% zirconium oxide, which means the blade will never rust, lasts 11.2x longer, and are safer than traditional metal blades. For added convenience, Slice cutters feature an ambidextrous design and utilize a shorter cutting edge so the blade will only cut the part of a package you need to open and not the contents inside.

The Slice Prime Day deals will be available for 12 hours on select days offering up to 30% off the product's original price. Additional deal information and product details include:

Slice Manual Carton Cutter (Deal starts on July 12)

Use the slim, pocket-size Manual Carton Cutter to cut boxboard, cardboard, tape, clamshells, and flexible plastics. The sleek design fits comfortably in-hand and allows everyone, including those with dexterity challenges, to cut independently with ease. Simply slide on the tool's protective metal sheath to cover the blade when not in use. Not only is the blade built to last, but the Manual Carton Cutter is designed with a durable nylon handle and acetone-resistant metal sheath.

Slice Auto-Retractable Pen Cutter (Deal starts on July 14)

With a sleek handle and a familiar pen shape, this cutter is easy to use, comfortable to grasp, and makes accessing those hard-to-reach cutting areas possible. Cut corrugated packaging, foam, vinyl, shrink wrap, and even remove labels with this pen cutter. With an integrated lanyard hole and clip (sold separately), the Auto-Retractable Pen Cutter is easy to take wherever you may need it and the auto-retraction feature adds another level of safety when the blade is not in use.

Slice Auto-Retractable Mini Cutter (Deal starts on July 15)

The most versatile cutting tool from Slice, the Auto-Retractable Mini Cutter tackles a multitude of tasks around the house from opening shipping boxes to cutting open food packaging in the kitchen to breaking down recyclables. The blade offers consistently smooth cuts, and the auto-retractable blade reduces the worry of an accidental injury when the cutter is not in use. The tool's convenient built-in magnet means you can cling it to your fridge, so it's always within reach, and the option for no-tool blade change means an easier experience when switching from a rounded-tip blade to a pointed-tip blade.

Put down the pen from the back of the junk drawer or the car keys from your pocket and grab a Slice tool.

To explore these deals and all of Slice's tools on Amazon, head to the Slice Store on Amazon.com .

For more information about Slice, visit SliceProducts.com .

About Slice

Slice reimagines everyday cutting tools, making them safer and easier to use. Slice continues to revolutionize the tools market with a new breed of safety blades. Its vast product line leverages a proprietary manufacturing process that creates a first-of-its-kind, high performing, and Finger-Friendly® blade that serves as a compelling safety cutting solution to users. Slice has quickly gained brand recognition in commercial and consumer markets both in the U.S. and internationally. Slice is owned by Safety Products Global, a leading U.S. manufacturer of safety cutting solutions for over 70 years. The company has a proven track record of introducing innovative safety cutting solutions to customers, fueled by their expertise in engineering and manufacturing. Learn more at SliceProducts.com and on Instagram , Facebook , or YouTube .

