NASA Awards Engineering, Technology, Science Contract

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has awarded the JSC Engineering, Technology, and Science (JETS) II contract to Jacobs Technology Inc. of Tullahoma, Tennessee, to provide engineering and scientific products, technical services and related services for the agency's Johnson Space Center in Houston, other NASA centers and government agencies.

The cost-plus award-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has a potential base value of $1.8 billion. The contract contains an option to convert to a cost-plus fixed-fee contract, and the ability to issue firm-fixed-price task orders. The contract begins Oct. 1, with a five-year base period, followed by two two-year option periods and one one-year option period, which increase the potential value to $3.9 billion. The contract has a total potential performance period of 10 years.

Under the scope of work, Jacobs will be responsible for providing engineering design, development, sustaining engineering, analysis, assessment, technology development, test services, and laboratory/facility operation and maintenance for Johnson's Engineering Directorate. The scope also includes planetary mission and physical science research, astromaterial curation, and laboratory/facility operation and maintenance for Johnson's Exploration Integration and Science Directorate, as well as engineering and related services for other NASA centers and government agencies.

