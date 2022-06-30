Holland America Line Sees a Surge in Demand for Alaska Cruising

Bookings to the Great Land hit the highest levels since pre-pandemic; AAA Washington declares Seattle the top domestic summer destination for statewide residents

SEATTLE, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With pent up demand and the U.S. Independence Day travel rush approaching, premium cruise line Holland America Line is reporting a surge in interest for Alaska, experiencing the highest booking levels for Alaska cruising to the bucket list travel destination during the month of June since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alaska cruising growing as more travelers look to explore by ship. Holland America Line operates six ships to Alaska through October with convenient departure gateways of Seattle, Washington, and Vancouver, British Columbia. (PRNewswire)

Alaska cruising is growing as travelers look to explore again.

"People are excited to travel again while reconnecting with family and friends in a meaningful way," said Beth Bodensteiner, senior vice president and chief commercial officer for Holland America Line. "We're seeing the pent-up demand leading to increased booking as guests realize cruising is a hassle-free way to enjoy unique destinations such as Alaska."

As a bucket-list locale for many travelers, Alaska offers close-to-home departures without the need for overseas air, stunning scenery and wildlife, deep history and culture, and areas like Glacier Bay that are best reached from the water.

According to AAA Washington, Seattle, Washington, is the number-one summer domestic destination in the U.S. for Washington travelers -- and the second most popular nationwide -- due in large part to the area's bustling cruise industry. During the upcoming July 4 holiday weekend, AAA Washington travel bookings reveal that the number of people traveling by trains, buses and cruise ships is expected to triple compared to 2021. Holland America Line offers round-trip from Seattle cruises to Alaska on two of its ships.

"Our summer travel inquiries and bookings show people are feeling safe to explore again," said Michelle Glass, vice president of travel for AAA Washington. "Alaska is one of my favorite places to visit in the summer. A preferred partner, like Holland America Line, helps us provide clients with convenient departures to and from our own back yard to this amazing place, without the added cost of airfare."

Overall, Holland America Line continues to see strong interest in cruises that are a short flight or drive from guests' homes. The cruise line visits 225 different ports in 91 different countries on sailings round-trip from the United States, serving more international destinations on cruises sailing round trip from a U.S. homeport than any other brand. The line's U.S. homeports include Seattle, San Diego, Boston and Fort Lauderdale. Holland America Line also offers more sailings to Alaska from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, than any other cruise line.

"With the cost and recent challenges with air travel, we are seeing excitement and traction from guests within driving distance of our cruise homeports such as Seattle and Vancouver," said Kacy Cole, vice president of marketing and e-commerce for Holland America Line. "We recently invested in local marketing near our homeports and we're already seeing that pay off."

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

