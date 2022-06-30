FLIPANY Honors National and Local Partnerships

Partnerships help FLIPANY make a difference in the local South Florida community

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Introduces Physical Activity and Nutrition to Youth (FLIPANY) is honored to have the support of various local and national partners. The Healthy Students Healthy Community Partnership (HSHC) was developed to improve the health of Deerfield Beach Middle School students and families. As part of this initiative, FLIPANY serves as the lead agency and has received a two-year grant to create change and focus on improving the health of the Deerfield Beach community, which was one of 20 communities from 11 states that benefit from the collaboration.

The Healthiest Cities and Counties Challenge funds the HSHC partnership, the American Public Health Association, the Aetna Foundation, and the National Association of Counties and Healthy Places by Design. FLIPANY is proud that the local communities have supported the HSHC partnership, allowing the program to flourish.

Along with our national partners, FLIPANY has had the pleasure of engaging in two outstanding local partnerships: Farm Share and the Children's Services Council of Broward County. Farm Share is a Florida-based nonprofit food bank that provides families in need with fresh produce and healthy food to which they may not otherwise have access. Children's Services Council of Broward County has made it its mission to provide Broward County children with the resources necessary to become healthy and responsible adults.

The collaboration between FLIPANY and HSHC led to several parent- and youth-led projects, such as creating a school-based garden, composting on campus, and forming the Deerfield Beach Middle School Free Neighborhood Market. Over the last six months, the market has provided families and children with approximately 500 pounds of fresh produce per distribution through a pantry-based distribution model. It will be open to the public, beginning on June 23 and continuing every Thursday from 3-5 PM throughout the summer

The market has had a significant impact on the lives of the Deerfield Beach community. Parents and staff members alike have been able to bring healthy and fresh food home for their families. FLIPANY and HSHC have been praised for their weekly distributions by recipients. Families have been introduced to different varieties of fruits and vegetables, providing households with new ingredients to utilize in their recipes and creating more diverse and nourishing meals. Participating in the FLIPANY program has provided information and knowledge about making healthier wellness decisions.

Incredibly, the market has had the opportunity to reach people beyond South Florida. Recently, a family of three from Kentucky lost everything due to a tornado and came to Deerfield Beach to stay with family in the area. The mom expressed relief knowing that receiving a weekly food supply eases the burden on her family.

FLIPANY, HSHC, Children's Services Council of Broward County, and Farm Share proudly provide families across South Florida access to fresh and healthy foods.

For more information, log on to FLIPANY.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Angie Rodriguez, Director of Development

(954) 354-7269

ARodriguez@FLIPANY.org

View original content:

SOURCE FLIPANY