Credova and ASA Announce New Buy Now Pay Later Partnership for the Sportfishing Industry

BOZEMAN, Mont., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Credova, a leading Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) platform announced a new partnership with the American Sportfishing Association (ASA). The partnership allows manufacturers and retail members of the ASA an opportunity to gain access to Credova's BNPL option built for outdoor recreation. Credova features a popular four payments, no interest product, as well as long duration installment loans.

"Building relationships is one aspect of participating in outdoor recreation activities that we value," says Kegan Peterson, Credova COO. "As we expand into the outdoor recreation market, our business approach is much the same. We are very pleased to build this partnership with ASA and their members."

"Expanding our slate of membership services and providing access to innovative business tools is a big priority for ASA," says Rob Russel, Member Relations Manager at ASA. "We are looking forward to working with Credova to roll out this partnership with an organization that has a special focus on outdoor recreation."

Credova recently announced the launch of their four payments, no interest product. This product is specifically beneficial for the sportfishing industry, where purchase totals cover a wide range. Shopper preference is driving the adoption of BNPL options. "Small businesses are the life blood of the fishing industry," says Peterson. "Our services help these small businesses sell through product faster and at greater volume allowing higher order totals and better margins from manufactures. On the other side of the coin, we are giving sportsman access to new/better gear for an easy monthly payment allowing for much more flexibility in personal cash flow."

About The American Sportfishing Association (ASA): ASA is a national, non-profit trade association whose member companies and organizations share a stake in promoting sportfishing as part of a diverse, multi-billion-dollar industry that is global in scope. Our industry contributes to the economic strength and stature of our nation with a $129 billion impact on the nation's economy creating employment for 825,000 people in communities throughout the U.S. Our leadership and financial investments in conservation make all manner of outdoor experiences possible and support a healthy environment for everyone.

Since 1933, when ASA was formed, we've grown from a consortium of tackle manufacturers, to include every sector of the industry - independent dealers and distributers, rep groups, media companies, federal and state agencies and other non-profit organizations. ASA also produces ICAST, the world's largest international sportfishing trade show that encompasses the entire outdoor experience.

About Credova: Credova is a group of like-minded individuals who love the outdoors and the adventures it provides. We hold the special bonding among friends and family created while experiencing the outdoors as one of the greatest joys in life, and have made a business of helping Americans experience this joy. Outdoor adventures such as fishing, hiking, skiing, hunting, camping and motorsports (to name a few) require equipment. This equipment is often expensive and Americans sometimes need help spreading the payments for these enablers of joy over time. This is Credova's mission.

