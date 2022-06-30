Cosm to Livestream Felix & Paul Studios' Production of NASA's Artemis I Mission Launch to Planetariums

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosm , a global leader in experiential media and immersive technology, announced today that its fulldome production and distribution division, Cosm Studios, will distribute Felix & Paul Studios' production of Space Explorers: Artemis Ascending, a first-of-its-kind immersive live feed of the Artemis I mission launch, livestreaming to planetariums worldwide.

Partnering with Emmy Award-winning Felix & Paul Studios, the launch will be captured in 8K, livestreamed in 360-degree direct to dome, and will be distributed to partner planetariums free of charge. The immersive feed will also be livestreamed to the Cosm Experience Center in Salt Lake City, Utah for a groundbreaking viewing experience on DomeX, a 20-meter 8K LED dome driven by Digistar and the Cosm Experience Engine, for pixel perfect control and content delivery.

Wherever the livestream is viewed, audiences around the globe will have a unique and up-close look into humanity's next ambitious foray into space.

"At Cosm, we are redefining the way the world experiences content. We deliver extraordinary immersive experiences that transport and entertain people. By partnering with Felix and Paul Studios and our planetarium clients, we give audiences unprecedented LIVE immersive access to this historic event," said Jeb Terry, Cosm's CEO and President. "Space exploration captivates the world's imagination and has inspired generations of innovators, thinkers, and dreamers. We are proud to participate in the next chapter of this journey. It has always been the "new frontier," and Cosm is bringing this era of exploration to life like never before making Space the "now frontier".

The Artemis I mission launch will feature the Space Launch System Rocket (SLS), which is the most powerful rocket flown to date. Five separate cameras will be used to capture the historic take-off, including high speed cameras surrounding the launchpad, all of which will be showcased during the livestreaming event.

"Cosm is synonymous with providing high quality premium dome content to our network of planetariums," said Neil Carty, Cosm's Head of Cosm Studios. "We're also thrilled to partner with Felix & Paul Studios whose reputation for delivering cinematic VR is industry leading. Together, we look forward to delivering the incredible opportunity for audiences to witness humanity's return to the moon in a groundbreaking way."

"The first Apollo missions were televised in black and white, but this Artemis generation can experience the upcoming Moon missions, as well as future Mars missions, in an immersive and experiential way," said Felix Lajeunesse, Felix & Paul Studios' Co-founder and Creative Director. "This first immersive livestreaming is part of our ongoing mission to bring the public along for the ride on humanity's next giant leap in space exploration."

To ensure more people can experience this momentous event and learn about the Artemis I mission launch, the footage will be available to planetariums as a free content license package for several months following the event. Felix & Paul Studios will also make available the first chapter of Space Explorers: The ISS Experience, the largest production ever filmed in space.

Cosm is committed to bringing innovative immersive experiences to audiences around the world with more than 600 active planetariums running Digistar, the world's most advanced planetarium system.

Planetariums looking to bring this historic event to its guests, live and/or on-demand should visit https://www.cosm.com/work/artemis/ .

About Cosm

Cosm, based in Los Angeles, California, is the leading experiential media and immersive technology company redefining the way the world experiences content. With over 125 combined years of experience, the company creates the richest immersive experiences around the globe with proprietary technology and state-of-the-art venues that seamlessly bridge the gap between virtual and physical realities, expanding the realm of what's possible. For more information, visit http://www.cosm.com/newsroom and follow @ExperienceCosm.

About Felix & Paul Studios

Felix & Paul Studios is an EMMY® Award-winning creator of immersive entertainment experiences, creating unparalleled, highly engaging, presence-based experiences for the next generation of technology-enabled devices and venues, including the touring life-scale immersive exhibit, Space Explorers : The Infinite. It is also the leading Space and only media company recognized as an "Official Implementation Partner" by the ISS U.S. National Laboratory. To learn more about Felix & Paul Studios, visit https://www.felixandpaul.com/.

