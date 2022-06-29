Once Again Wins Good Housekeeping's 2022 Healthy Snack Award

New Graham Cracker Sandwiches are Recognized for Taste and Wholesome Ingredients

NUNDA, N.Y., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Once Again's Sunflower Seed Butter Graham Cracker Sandwiches have been selected as a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2022 Healthy Snack Awards in the Best Crave-Worthy Cookies Category. The single-serve snacks offer a high-quality and allergy-friendly alternative to traditional cracker sandwiches and are the first on the market to be certified both organic and gluten free. They're also vegan, kosher, Non-GMO Project Verified, and free of added preservatives.

Hand-crafted in small batches at Once Again's own bakery, the clean-ingredient sandwich crackers feature a nutritious blend of organic sorghum flour, organic oat flour and organic cassava flour and are filled with ethically sourced, organic dry roasted sunflower butter milled creamy. RSPO certified palm oil is used to stabilize the spreads, which are lightly sweetened with sustainably sourced cane sugar. The plant-based product is also part of Once Again's Honest in Trade program, an initiative that seeks to improve quality of life through environmentally, economically, and socially fulfilling partnerships from farm to fork.

Shared Gael J. B. Orr, Director of Marketing at Once Again Nut Butter, "Creating a convenient snack made with our sunflower seed butter has been a labor of love for us, and we so value this recognition from the team at Good Housekeeping. Perfect for lunch boxes, backpacks, and on-the-go snacking, our new Sunflower Seed Butter Graham Cracker Sandwiches are super portable, can be eaten straight off the shelf, and are surprisingly filling and tasty."

Once Again's Sunflower Seed Butter Graham Cracker Sandwiches will be announced as a winner in the July/August 2022 issue of Good Housekeeping and are currently featured on GoodHousekeeping.com/healthysnacks. The product is sold at Whole Foods Market and Sprouts Farmers Market locations across the country for an SRP of $1.69-$1.89 or $13.52-$15.12 per retail box of eight, plus online through the brand's website and Amazon. Peanut Butter Graham Cracker Sandwiches are also available.

For more information about Once Again Nut Butter, the 100% employee-owned company spreading integrity since 1976, visit OnceAgainNutButter.com and follow @OnceAgainNutButter on social media.

