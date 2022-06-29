The International Consortium for Health Outcomes Measurement (ICHOM) will hold the largest gathering of value-based health care leaders in the world on 1-3 November 2022

The International Consortium for Health Outcomes Measurement (ICHOM) will hold the largest gathering of value-based health care leaders in the world on 1-3 November 2022

LONDON, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ICHOM will be celebrating 10 years of driving better health outcomes for patients and will be showcasing practical examples of how measuring patient-centered outcomes is leading to improvements in the quality of care, as well as transforming service delivery and reimbursement models worldwide.

Hundreds of healthcare stakeholders are expected to attend in person, including providers, industry, life sciences, academia and patient representatives. The programme will take place over three days with two key themes: Future Healthcare Systems and Healthcare Transformation Drivers.

There will be plenty of networking opportunities including an ICHOM welcome drinks reception, networking breakfasts and interactive conference sessions.

Key topics include:

How patient outcomes shape the future of health care systems – Initiating change at the national level

Is equitable and inclusive care possible without standardized outcomes measurement?

Making value-based health care real – experiences from Estonian stroke patient pathway pilot

VOICE – building an innovative framework for better lung and breast cancer patients' outcomes at cost savings

Practical "how-to" implementation, patient-reported outcomes and cost measurement Sessions

Harvard Business School teaching case study -Brigham & Women's Hospital: using patient-reported outcomes to improve breast cancer care

Post-Pandemic role of telehealth and AI in value-based health care

To find out more about the agenda – visit conference.ichom.org/agenda

Confirmed speakers include:

Ernst Kuipers , Minister of Health, Welfare and Sport, the Netherlands ;

Elizabeth Fowler, PhD., J.D., Deputy Administrator and Director, Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI);

Thomas H. Lee , MSc, MD, BA, Chief Medical Officer, Press Ganey Associates, Inc., Primary Care Physician, Brigham & Women's Hospital, Professor of Medicine (part-time), Harvard Medical School , Professor, Department of Health Policy and Management, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health;

Dr. Micky Tripathi , National Coordinator for Health Information Technology Office, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services;

Kellie Paich , Global Director, Clinical Quality & Survivorship, Movember;

Shyam Bishen, Director of Health and Healthcare, the World Economic Forum;

Dana Gelb Safran, Sc. D., President & CEO - National Quality Forum (NQF)

To view the confirmed speakers, visit https://conference.ichom.org/speakers/

Suzanne Gaunt, President and CEO of ICHOM says: "I am delighted to return to Boston to celebrate our 10th Anniversary. I look forward to the excellent networking opportunities available and the chance to connect with the ICHOM community again face to face for the first time in over 2 years."

More Information on ICHOM :

ICHOM's mission is to unlock the potential of value-based health care by defining global standard sets of outcome measures that matter most to patients and driving adoption and reporting of these measures worldwide to create better value for all stakeholders.

For more information, visit www.ichom.org .

