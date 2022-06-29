24 Hour Fitness Appoints Karl Sanft As President And Chief Executive Officer

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, fitness industry leader 24 Hour Fitness announced that Karl Sanft has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer. For the past three years, Sanft has served as Chief Operating Officer of 24 Hour Fitness overseeing operations of the company's nationwide network of clubs and leading initiatives that provide transformative fitness experiences to nearly 2 million loyal club members and guests.

During his tenure at 24 Hour Fitness, Sanft has guided the company in a number of carefully crafted initiatives—piloting the company's successful approach to its personalized membership pricing structure (responsible for driving increased club traffic coupled with demand for mind and body wellness), spearheading the return of 24/7 club operations for the majority of its club members nationwide, while developing new concepts including MODUS small group training, the HIIT+mindfulness program, P.A.S.E. Factor; and forming industry partnerships, such as those with nutrition, supplement and wellness provider Nutrishop, and recovery program creator iCRYO.

Sanft brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to 24 Hour Fitness from his nearly 30-year career building and managing consumer-focused companies where he has been responsible for growing revenue and developing strong talent. This experience, along with his extensive field leadership roles and the multiple organizational transformations he has led throughout his career, serves as an invaluable asset to the 24 Hour Fitness team as it continues to expand its U.S. presence.

"After a strategic review of our company's revitalized business proposition, we concluded that Karl is the best leader to take the company into the future of fitness," said Michael Barnett, Board of Directors, 24 Hour Fitness. "His diverse background in the retail services industry along with his extensive familiarity with the 24 Hour Fitness brand—as a club member since 1993, and as a vital member of the company's executive leadership team for the past three years—has resulted in his keen understanding of the member experience, and the creation of strong relationships both inside and outside the industry, and has earned the respect and support of our nationwide team of fitness professionals. These valuable perspectives will help shape the future of 24 Hour Fitness as well as the post-pandemic recovery of the fitness industry."

"I am excited about my new leadership role at 24 Hour Fitness and feel well prepared to lead our team. I look forward to learning more about what is most important to our members in the post-pandemic environment, and to helping the company continue to earn the title of 'fitness industry leader,'" said Karl Sanft, President and CEO, 24 Hour Fitness. "I am confident about our future and look forward to further innovating the fitness experience in the club and as a virtual companion to become the best part of our members' day."

About 24 Hour Fitness

