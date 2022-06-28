Westcove Advises Midwest Breast & Aesthetic Surgery in its Partnership with ARSA  

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Westcove Partners LLC ("Westcove"), an emerging and highly specialized investment bank, announced that it acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Midwest Breast and Aesthetic Surgery, Inc. ("Midwest Breast") in its partnership with Advanced Reconstructive Surgery Alliance ("ARSA"), a portfolio company of Webster Equity Partners ("Webster"). Midwest Breast is one of the premier providers of cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries of the breast, and body contouring in the United States. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Westcove's deal team included Justin Hand, Managing Director, Abe M'Bodj, Vice President, Dimitri Michalakis, Associate, and Rebecca Phuong, Associate.

Midwest Breast, based in Gahanna, Ohio, has a team of board-certified plastic microsurgeons with experience in breast reconstruction, aesthetic breast surgery, lymphedema and gender confirmation surgery. Midwest Breast enjoys national recognition with patients coming in from across the United States.

Bringing Midwest Breast into its network, ARSA will expand its footprint in the Midwest. ARSA is a growth-oriented platform designed especially for reconstructive and cosmetic surgery practices. Its national network comprises over 30 locations across 6 states, enabling the realization of benefits of scale and centralization of services.

Dr. Andrew Elkwood, CEO of ARSA, stated, "Due to their skill set, expertise and reputation, Midwest Breast makes the perfect foundation in the Midwestern U.S. to fulfill ARSA's mission -to become the premiere alliance of independent reconstructive surgery practices in the nation. Westcove Partners are true professionals; they served their clients well, but made things happen in a most pleasant and effective manner. We look forward to doing business with them in the future."

Drs. Pankaj Tiwari and Ergun Kocak, founders of Midwest Breast and Aesthetic Surgery, stated, "The flexibility and professionalism the Westcove team have shown was incredible and we feel fortunate to have had such a team on our side."

Justin Hand of Westcove comments, "Midwest Breast's expertise in microsurgical procedures combined with its patient-centric approach have enabled it to achieve national recognition. We believe that Midwest Breast's high degree of specialization and strong reputation will allow ARSA to establish a powerful presence in the Midwest."

Westcove Partners is a leading healthcare-focused investment bank that specializes in advising its clients through mergers & acquisitions, debt and equity financing, as well as other complex corporate finance transactions.

