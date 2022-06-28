InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Plate Disc for Semi-Trucks (MHO-149)

PITTSBURGH, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide professional truck drivers with a more reliable form of surface contact between a tractor and trailer," said an inventor, from Elk City, Okla., "so I invented the FIFTH WHEEL DISC PRO. My design would help to ensure a long disc life and it would spare the aggravation and cost associated with premature disc replacements."

The invention provides a more reliable plate disc for semi-trucks and travel trailers. In doing so, it offers a secure connection and smooth turning action. As a result, it enhances safety and it could help to reduce messy maintenance. The invention features an adaptable design that is easy to apply so it is ideal for trucking companies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

