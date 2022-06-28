Always Best Care Continues to Invest in Franchisee Success with New Vice President of Franchise Financial Management

Experienced Financial Consultant Expanding Business Performance Group Program for Leading Senior Care Franchise

ROSEVILLE, Calif., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today it has named Lisa Hafetz to the newly created position of Vice President of Franchise Financial Management. In her new role, Hafetz leads the brand's Performance Group program, giving participating franchise owners best-in-class support and training to strategically grow their business.

Always Best Care Logo (PRNewsfoto/Always Best Care) (PRNewswire)

"Every business owner in the Always Best Care system is dedicated to delivering the best care to the clients they serve, and our company team is equally dedicated to providing a clear and proven plan that helps them do just that. We have always focused our training and support on a powerful combination of corporate and local professionals working together with a vested interest in our franchisees' growth," said Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care. "Bringing on a financial professional like Lisa who can offer expert business consulting and facilitate the opportunity to network with other franchise owners adds another level to our comprehensive plan for success."

Prior to joining Always Best Care, Hafetz owned a consulting and coaching business in Florida, working with both larger corporations and small business owners. She also worked with Profit Mastery as a presenter and facilitator, which is how she first became involved with the senior services brand. Hafetz has extensive experience providing financial education, conducting annual benchmarking and establishing franchisee performance groups for companies such as Granite Transformations, where she created a financial consulting department to drive improved profitability for unit operators.

The Performance Group model she is leading first began at Always Best Care in 2017. The program consists of select groups of franchisees who meet regularly to share and create best practices in areas such as operations, marketing and human resources. Providing data from their businesses as a benchmark, these owners strategize together, setting goals and action plans for growth.

"The Performance Group model at Always Best Care has been a key driver of success for the franchisees who have taken advantage of the opportunity so far, and I look forward to expanding its reach within the system," said Hafetz. "This level of business planning and analysis is a game-changer for these small business owners."

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care and assisted living referral services, with skilled home health care in limited markets. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 225 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada. By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs.

Franchise opportunities are now available in many new territories for individuals interested in leveraging Always Best Care's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas. Markets open for development include key cities in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Arkansas, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Ohio, Michigan, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Indiana, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, Southern California, Oregon and Washington State.

For more information on available territories and franchise opportunities with Always Best Care, contact Sean Hart at rshart@abc-seniors.com, call 916-545-2786 or visit home-care-franchise.alwaysbestcare.com.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care has been assisting seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs for over 25 years and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers exclusive programs such as Always in Touch, Balance Tracking System and remote patient monitoring. For more information regarding Always Best Care's solutions, visit www.alwaysbestcare.com.

CONTACT:

Nicole Hunnicutt

Fish Consulting

404-558-4108

nhunnicutt@fish-consulting.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Always Best Care