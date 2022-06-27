Visby Medical™ CEO Reaffirms Support for Women's Healthcare Access, Announces Travel Expense Reimbursement for Employees for Out-of-State Pregnancy-Related Care

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visby Medical™ , a leading medical diagnostic company, announced in an internal communication to employees Friday that the company will provide travel benefits for any employee, or their dependents, to travel to another state to obtain safe and legal pregnancy-related care. The new policy, effective immediately, is a direct response to the recent decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. The new Visby policy ensures that its employees and their dependents will continue to have access to safe and legal reproductive health care.

The idea that patients deserve autonomy in their own health, including sexual and reproductive health, is at the heart of Visby's mission. The company and its employees are working to expand access to infectious disease healthcare, especially in underserved and disadvantaged communities which are more likely to be negatively impacted by restrictions to reproductive healthcare.

"Visby Medical was founded on the notion that every person deserves equitable access to quality healthcare, and we started with sexually transmitted infections in women because we felt this is where the greatest inequities and lack of access are," said Visby Medical Founder and CEO Adam de la Zerda. "The Supreme Court's decision is certainly a step in the opposite direction for patient access. While we cannot fix all the world's problems, we reaffirm our conviction that making the healthcare system more equitable and accessible to all patients is critically important. We are committed to supporting our employees and protecting their right to make immensely personal decisions about their own health, and we will not allow this court decision to endanger the health and well-being of our employees and their families, regardless of where they live."

Visby's revolutionary PCR technology was developed with the goal of broader and faster access to healthcare and increased individual autonomy and decision-making. The Sexual Health Click Test was designed to quickly inform diagnosis during the visit, so clinicians can discuss results with patients and make accurate, personalized treatment decisions. This same principle guides the company's policy update in the wake of the recent Supreme Court decision.

