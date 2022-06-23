Wounded Warriors Visit White House During Annual Soldier Ride

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden welcomed 27 wounded warriors at the White House today for the annual Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) Soldier Ride®. Soldier Ride is a nationally recognized adaptive cycling program that connects warriors across the country, helping to strengthen confidence as they strive toward their highest physical and mental wellness goals.

The tradition of Soldier Ride participants meeting with the commander in chief began in 2008 and has continued annually, with a brief pause during the COVID-19 pandemic. Army veteran Danielle Greene shared her story of resilience during the event, saying, "When I joined the Army, I felt I found a family I always dreamed of, but after I got hurt, I realized Wounded Warrior Project was the family I dreamed of as well. They had my back 18 years and counting, and now I'm here."

President Biden thanked her and shared encouragement to the other wounded veterans participating in the ride today.

"From your parents to your children, your siblings, and to your battle buddies – I want to thank everyone from Wounded Warrior Project and countless other organizations and tireless advocates on your behalf," President Biden said at the welcome ceremony. "Riders come from every corner of America, from all cuts of the same cloth … all bonded by a common sense of duty, honor, service, resilience, courage, optimism. Many of you come from a war abroad only to fight a battle of recovery at home that's equally as difficult. In many cases, more difficult learning to walk again, pick up your child again, to manage the effects of traumatic brain injury, to cope with post-traumatic stress that occurs and is not unusual. You are the best America has to offer.

"Remember on this ride today, you're not alone. You have the support of a grateful nation behind you today and every day. We are here to help – help each other and help you cross the finish line together."

This ride comes at a pivotal time during the global pandemic, which continues to impact warriors today. WWP offers safe in-person and virtual programs that are critical to warrior psychological well-being and resilience. The Soldier Ride program reintroduces the unique bonds of military service by connecting warriors with each other while also allowing communities to honor their service and sacrifice.

"On behalf of those we serve, we thank President Biden and the first lady for graciously welcoming and recognizing the service and sacrifice of wounded, ill, and injured warriors," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "The effects of war can last a lifetime – as we see with physical injuries, trauma, as well as illnesses from toxic exposure. Soldier Ride gives warriors the opportunity to connect and build camaraderie with their peers while allowing Wounded Warrior Project to spread awareness about warriors' needs to the greater community. We are thankful to the president, the first lady, and the public for their tremendous support."

Since 2003, WWP has delivered $1.9 billion in programs and services that directly serve more than 200,000 injured service members, veterans, and their families at no cost. In addition, WWP works with elected officials, VA, governmental agencies, and other veterans services organizations to improve the lives of wounded veterans and their families.

