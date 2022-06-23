Motion Recruitment Receives AgileOne's Innovator Award

AUSTIN, Texas, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Motion Recruitment is proud to announce that this year the company received AgileOne's Innovator award for supplier excellence! The award was presented to Motion Recruitment during AgileOne's Supplier Excellence Award ceremony this May, which took place during the AgileOne Customer Forum at the Hyatt Regency Austin in Austin, Texas.

Motion Recruitment is excited to announce that we have been recognized with the Innovator Award, presented at AgileOne’s Supplier Excellence Award ceremony. As a top IT Staffing Solutions Provider, Motion was invited down to Austin, TX as a part of the 2022 Customer Success Forum to accept the award. This award captures Motion's commitment to innovation and further strengthens our partnership with AgileOne. (PRNewswire)

"With each candidate interaction and each successful placement, our suppliers play a critical role in our success at AgileOne. We are constantly evaluating our suppliers to ensure they are providing the best possible service to our clients. The Supplier Excellence Awards allow us to recognize the suppliers that consistently exceed expectations," Brian Clark, President, AgileOne. "As a trusted partner, Motion Recruitment has risen to the challenge of delivering world-class customer service and high-quality talent for AgileOne's clients around the world."

This is one of several awards that Motion Recruitment has received across almost a decade of affiliation with AgileOne. Motion Recruitment has previously received the Top IT Supplier and All-Star awards. Throughout this partnership, AgileOne has looked to Motion to help support several new clients, entering new regions and verticals.

"Our partnership with AgileOne has helped foster innovation within the staffing industry while achieving the goals of our mutual end client," said Nicholas Campo, VP of Enterprise Business Development at Motion Recruitment. "Working with AgileOne is a collaborative process; we often discuss industry trends and share market insights to help promote the success of the program."

Partnering with AgileOne over the past nine years, Motion has evolved from being a new supplier for the MSP to a trusted partner across multiple enterprise programs. Striving to do things differently over its 30-year history, winning AgileOne's Innovation Award reflects how Motion is always finding new ways to innovate, serve the staffing market, and better engage with customers and candidates, especially in a competitive tech talent market.

About Motion Recruitment

Motion Recruitment is part of Motion Recruitment Partners, LLC, parent company of leading global talent solutions providers and industry game-changers. Motion Recruitment offers IT Staffing solutions across North America for contract, contract to hire, and direct hire needs and also hosts 'Tech in Motion' a networking event and award series connecting tech enthusiasts to meet, learn, and innovate. Motion's highly specialized tech placement teams offer unparalleled consultation to clients and candidates in Cybersecurity, DataOp, Software Engineering, Web and Mobile Development, Cloud Engineering, Network Infrastructure & Dev Ops, Product & UX, and Functional/Project Management. Find more information at motionrecruitment.com about staffing services.

About AgileOne

From cutting-edge technologies to award-winning services, AgileOne has the expertise to provide true total talent management with access to world-class workforce solutions and technologies configured to meet your unique enterprise needs. We are minority/woman-owned, with operations across the globe.

