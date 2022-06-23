Mike Tyson’s Brand Tyson 2.0 Collaborates with Stündenglass, Launches Tyson 2.0 x Stündenglass

The Greatest Heavyweight Boxer of All time Teams Up with Makers of the World's First Gravity Powered Infuser for a Powerful Experience

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary boxer, entrepreneur and advocate Mike Tyson and his newly launched brand, Tyson 2.0, is collaborating with Stündenglass, the world's first gravity powered infuser, to introduce the Tyson 2.0 x Stündenglass in Tyson's signature red. Tyson 2.0 x Stündenglass launches in stores on June 23, 2022 and online at stundenglass.com/tyson

"Looking forward to the collaboration with Stündenglass as we launch the first-ever Tyson 2.0 x Stündenglass Gravity Infuser, bringing consumers and fans a new way to elevate their everyday consumption," said Tyson 2.0's Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer, Mike Tyson. "Thanks to our friends at Stündenglass, we're bringing the most innovative technology to market and giving fans a powerful and memorable experience, that's second to none."

The renowned heavyweight boxer has an elevated vision for Tyson 2.0. Together, Tyson 2.0 x Stündenglass offers a first of its kind, immersive and contactless experience through a patented 360 degree gravity system that generates kinetic motion activation via cascading water, opposing airflow technology and the natural force of gravity.

"Through this partnership, we aim to expand and build on Mike's vision for the industry. We are proud to partner with a like-minded organization that is focused on inclusion and social equity. We want to bring together our communities to ensure everyone levels up. It's truly an honour to work with someone I watched growing up, who is one of greatest athletes of all time" shared Stündenglass CEO, Chris Folkerts.

The Tyson 2.0 x Stündenglass features two glass globes that connect to a red and black metal base which is made of aircraft grade aluminum, surgical grade stainless steel and high quality Teflon seals. Custom molded boxing glove glass globes, The Champions Globes, will also be available for purchase, separately in clear and red.

"Tyson 2.0 is committed to delivering innovative, premium quality products that are Tyson-approved, and our partnership with Stündenglass, allows us to further deliver on that promise, bringing state of the art technologies to consumers nationwide," said Adam Wilks, Chief Executive Officer of Tyson 2.0. "The novel technology and sleek, eye-catching design of Stündenglass coupled with Tyson's signature red makes it a perfect partner for the Tyson 2.0 brand."

Tyson 2.0 x Stündenglass Features:

Precision machined hardware

Aircraft grade, anodized aluminum finishing

Built-in percolation system delivers water-filtered, cooled smoke

Aluminum bowl kit

3-foot silicone hose

Versatile design for multiple use

360 Rotatable activation

Removable glass globes that are durable, easy to maintain and simple to clean

A patented design backed by an extended 10-year warranty* The Stündenglass Gravity Infuser comes packaged in a custom reusable box for safe storage and transportation.

Tyson 2.0 x Stündenglass retails for $599.95 and is available exclusively on stundenglass.com and can be purchased via Sezzle with 4 Interest Free payments.

About Stündenglass

Powered by the natural force of gravity and pure fluid physics, Stündenglass is an award-winning Glass Gravity Infuser that has redefined and advanced the culture of many industries, including culinary, mixology, hookah and aromatherapy. Featuring a patented 360 degree system, the first-of-its-kind gravity infuser provides an immersive and contactless experience, with the most powerful and efficient filtration possible. Dynamic functionality, precision craftsmanship and a mesmerizing performance establish the Stündenglass Gravity Infuser as a defining cultural masterpiece. Visit: https://stundenglass.com/

About Tyson 2.0

Tyson 2.0 is a premier company formed with legendary boxer, entrepreneur and icon Mike Tyson. The company's mission is to produce innovative, high-quality products known for purity, precision, and wide accessibility. Available nationwide. Learn more at Tyson20.com.

