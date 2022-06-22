MicroPort Orthopedics Announces First Annual Global Medial-Pivot Symposium Taking Place in Chicago, October 13-15

Medical device leader hosting annual symposium to advance education and awareness of medially stabilizing techniques in total knee arthroplasty

ARLINGTON, Tenn., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroPort Orthopedics , a global leader in orthopedic devices and technologies, today announces that it will be hosting its first annual Global Medial-Pivot Symposium in Chicago from October 13-15, 2022. This event will focus on the latest scientific findings and research on medial pivot designs with keynote sessions presented by surgeons from around the globe.

The global knee market is moving toward the adoption of medial pivot designs due to their positive outcomes, including improved patient experience, accelerated recovery, faster return to functional activities, and long-term survivorship. As a pioneer of the medial pivot philosophy, MicroPort Orthopedics has appointed Lowry Barnes, MD and Scott Banks, Ph.D. as symposium co-chairs. Barnes and Banks will facilitate sessions during the symposium alongside key faculty to expand on these advantages, consider the pros and cons of other surgical techniques, discuss unique advantages for patients, and take a forward-looking approach to innovations and technologies impacting total knee arthroplasty.

"This symposium will bring together many of the top orthopedic surgeons and medical device professionals in the world for two days of focused, strategic conversation on how we can continue to build upon this popular and proven method of total knee surgery, bettering overall outcomes for the future," said Dr. Lowry Barnes. "I've seen firsthand the benefits of this medially stabilizing technique and look forward to sharing insights and takeaways and learning from others in the field of how to better use it in my practice."

"I have spent my entire career working with surgeons to better understand and to better treat patients with joint diseases. I am encouraged that we can now demonstrate direct links between knee mechanics and TKA patient outcomes," said Scott Banks. "We see knee designs and surgical techniques that provide appropriate joint stability lead to measurably enhanced outcomes, activity levels and patient satisfaction. It is an exciting time to work in the field of knee arthroplasty, and to pursue the advances that will make a replaced knee a commonly 'forgotten joint'."

MicroPort Orthopedics offers various products and techniques to help patients receiving total hip and knee replacements achieve Full Function, Faster. For more information or to register, email learn@ortho.microport.com .

About MicroPort Orthopedics

MicroPort Orthopedics leverages extensive experience in orthopedics and excellent clinical results to improve patient outcomes and drive provider satisfaction across the globe. The mission of MicroPort Orthopedics is to become the trusted partner of healthcare professionals who share a belief that hip and knee replacements of the past are not good enough for the patient today. In partnership with surgeons, MicroPort helps patients get back on their feet quickly. With a focus on innovation combined with demonstrated capability to deliver the resources of an industry leader, MicroPort Orthopedics is helping patients worldwide achieve full function faster each and every day. To learn more, visit www.microportortho.com .

View original content:

SOURCE MicroPort Orthopedics