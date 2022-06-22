InventHelp Inventor Develops New Storage Unit for Makeup Brushes (ORC-149)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a clean and convenient container for storing and organizing various types of makeup brushes," said an inventor, from Winter Park, Fla., "so I invented the BRUSH CUP. My design would offer a viable alternative to traditional methods of protecting brushes."

This patent-pending invention provides an improved way to store and protect makeup brushes. In doing so, it protects against dust, dirt, debris, germs, bacteria, pollutants, etc. As a result, it enhances sanitation and it increases organization. The invention features an effective and eye-catching design that is easy to use so it is ideal for makeup artists and anybody who uses cosmetic brushes. Additionally, it is specially designed to fit the smallest lip brush or the largest face brush handle (or any size brush handle) and it is producible in custom designs.

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ORC-149, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

