HIGH PERFORMANCE, FEATURE RICH TITAN BY ARCTIC ZONE COOLERS ENHANCE ANY SUMMER ACTIVITY

TORONTO, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctic Zone, one of the world's leading brands of soft sided insulated coolers and lunch packs offers high performance coolers under its premium Titan by Arctic Zone brand. Designed to enhance a variety of summer activities, these durable, feature rich coolers incorporate insulation technology that extends ice retention and features ranging from waterproof exteriors to wheeled coolers to Zipperless™ lids. All are available on ArcticZone.com.

High performance, feature-rich Titan by Arctic Zone coolers include (from left to right): Titan Deep Freeze 60 Can Rolling Cooler, Titan Deep Freeze 24 Can Zipperless Cooler, Titan Deep Freeze 30 Can Ice Wall Backpack Cooler and Titan Deep Freeze 36 Can Welded Cooler. (PRNewswire)

The newest innovations include:

Titan Deep Freeze® 60 (50+10) Can Rolling Cooler : Offers superior cooling, keeping ice up to three days. The cooler's leak proof lining has Microban® to protect against bacterial odors and stains, its exterior is water and stain repellent and the detachable all-terrain cart can hold up to 100 lbs. The cooler and cart collapse for easy storage.



Offers superior cooling, keeping ice up to three days. The cooler's leak proof lining has Microban® to protect against bacterial odors and stains, its exterior is water and stain repellent and the detachable all-terrain cart can hold up to 100 lbs. The cooler and cart collapse for easy storage.

Titan Deep Freeze® 30 Can Ice Wall® Backpack Cooler : Long-lasting ice retention (up to two days) is achieved by way of chilling technology that includes two removable Ice Walls® that fit inside exterior pockets. The cooler's leak proof lining has Microban® and its wipe clean coated exterior is water and stain repellent.



Long-lasting ice retention (up to two days) is achieved by way of chilling technology that includes two removable Ice Walls® that fit inside exterior pockets. The cooler's leak proof lining has Microban® and its wipe clean coated exterior is water and stain repellent.





Titan Deep Freeze 24 Can Zipperless ™ Cooler : Keeps ice up to three days and features Arctic Zone's patented "flip-open", quick-access Zipperless™ lid. Inside, a removable HardBody® liner with SmartShelf™ keeps drinks and other hard items separate from soft items. The cooler's leak proof lining has Microban® and its wipe clean coated exterior is water and stain repellent. Available in several colors and in other sizes.

Titan Deep Freeze® 36-can Welded Cooler: Welded construction provides waterproofing, leak proofing and superior durability. SuperFoam® high performance insulation with radiant heat barrier keeps contents ice cold for up to 3-1/2 days. Inside, a leak proof hard liner with a SmartShelf™ separates hard items from soft. Both have built-in Microban®. Welded construction provides waterproofing, leak proofing and superior durability. SuperFoam® high performance insulation with radiant heat barrier keeps contents ice cold for up to 3-1/2 days. Inside, a leak proof hard liner with a SmartShelf™ separates hard items from soft. Both have built-in Microban®.

About Arctic Zone and Titan by Arctic Zone

Arctic Zone is the lead brand from California Innovations, which was founded more than 35 years ago and is the world's leading provider of soft sided coolers and insulated lunch packs. Titan by Arctic Zone is the company's premium, high-performance brand. Arctic Zone enjoys vast penetration across North American and international retail channels ranging from Costco, Target and Walmart to Kroger, Walgreens, Carrefour, Big W and ASDA. California Innovations is headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Montréal, Chicago and Shenzhen.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE California Innovations Inc.