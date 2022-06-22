FinVolution Group Joins United Nations Global Compact

SHANGHAI, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinVolution Group ("FinVolution" or the "Company") (NYSE: FINV), a leading fintech platform in China, today announced that it has become a member of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC). FinVolution's public commitment to the UNGC's corporate responsibility initiatives as well as its Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption clearly demonstrates the Company's values and long-standing dedication to fulfilling its social responsibilities.

Launched in 2000, the United Nations Global Compact is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative and voluntary leadership platform, with over 15,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, as well as 69 Local Networks which support both local firms and subsidiaries of multinational corporations in implementing the UN Global Compact Ten Principles and meeting the annual reporting requirement. The Compact aims to mobilize a global movement among socially responsible companies and their stakeholders to transform our world through principled business.

FinVolution's mission has been aligned with social responsibility since the Company's founding. As a pioneer in leveraging innovative technology to make financial services better, FinVolution encourages the development and deployment of environmentally-friendly technologies to improve financial inclusion through its business operations.

Mr. Shaofeng Gu, FinVolution's Chairman, commented, "We are very proud to have joined the UN Global Compact in its mission to create a better world. For over a decade, we have been incorporating social responsibilities into our company's core values and daily operations, and by aligning our business strategies with the UNGC principles, we will enhance our efforts as a responsible corporate citizen on a global scale. Moving forward, we will remain devoted to upholding our Environmental, Social and Governance commitments to all our stakeholders and to the environment as we strive to create a better future for our communities and societies."

FinVolution Group is a leading fintech platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. Established in 2007, the Company is a pioneer in China's online consumer finance industry and has developed innovative technologies and has accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence. The Company's platform, empowered by proprietary cutting-edge technologies, features a highly automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had over 145.3 million cumulative registered users.

