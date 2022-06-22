BlackBerry Announces Election Results for the Company's Board of Directors

WATERLOO, ON, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced today that the eight nominees listed in the company's management proxy circular dated May 2, 2022, for the company's annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 22, 2022, were elected as directors to serve until BlackBerry's next annual shareholder meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
John Chen
192,327,109
83.94 %
36,804,130
16.06 %
Michael A. Daniels
145,952,540
63.70 %
83,178,698
36.30 %
Timothy Dattels
216,574,805
94.52 %
12,556,434
5.48 %
Lisa Disbrow
216,463,361
94.47 %
12,667,877
5.53 %
Richard Lynch
166,842,701
72.82 %
62,288,538
27.18 %
Laurie Smaldone Alsup
216,196,656
94.35 %
12,934,582
5.65 %
V. Prem Watsa
116,231,953
50.73 %
112,899,287
49.27 %
Wayne Wouters
216,289,190
94.40 %
12,842,049
5.60 %
About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.
BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.
For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.
Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
(519) 597-7273
mediarelations@blackberry.com
Investor Contact:
BlackBerry Investor Relations
(519) 888-7465
investorrelations@blackberry.com
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE BlackBerry Limited