Attorney Brittney Baca Selected for The National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40 Distinction

Attorney Brittney Baca of Accident Attorneys in Lancaster, California has been selected for The National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40 distinction for her work as a civil plaintiff attorney.

LANCASTER, Calif. , June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Brittney Baca of Accident Attorneys in Lancaster, California was recently selected for The National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40 distinction. She was selected for her outstanding work as a civil plaintiff attorney with a focus on motor vehicle accident claims and product liability cases.

Membership in this select group is highly limited and can only be obtained through an invitation. As the title implies, it is also limited only to attorneys who are under the age of 40.

The National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40 distinguished members must demonstrate excellent legal skills, act as a leader in their legal and local communities, carry a positive reputation among their clients and peers, and maintain full compliance with state bar regulations. A multistep selection process that integrates peer nominations and independent research is used to select new members.

Accident Attorneys is a law firm known for passionate legal counsel that can secure a record-breaking verdict. Attorney Baca's recent selection to The National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40 continues the firm's overall reputation for setting the example that other firms should follow. Brittney's National Trial Lawyers bio can be found at https://thenationaltriallawyers.org/profile-view/Brittney/Baca/30191/.

For more information about The National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40, interested parties should visit https://thenationaltriallawyers.org/ntl-groups/top-40-under-40/. Additional information about Accident Attorneys and Attorney Brittney Baca can be found at www.avaccidentattorneys.com.

