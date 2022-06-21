Dialysis Patient Citizens Statement Following Supreme Court Decision in Marietta Memorial Hospital v. Davita

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the United States Supreme Court decision in the case of Marietta Memorial Hospital v. Davita, Dialysis Patient Citizens (DPC) Board of Directors President Andrew Conkling issued the following statement:

(PRNewsfoto/Dialysis Patient Citizens) (PRNewswire)

"DPC is deeply disappointed by today's Supreme Court decision," said DPC Board President Andrew Conkling. "Congress long ago reaffirmed privately-insured patients' right to continue on their employer-sponsored plan for 30 months. This played an important role in preserving patient choice and incentivizing insurers to detect and treat Chronic Kidney Disease. ESRD patients are among the most vulnerable Americans and face some of the largest health disparities. To allow these plans to shift patients to Medicare before the expiration of this period represents immediate and profound risks for kidney patients and their families across the nation. As the dissenting justices stated, Congress will have to fix a statute that the Court has broken. We will go back to Congress with other ESRD patient advocates to immediately clarify the rules once and for all."

CONTACT: Hannah Bracamonte, hbracamonte@dialysispatients.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dialysis Patient Citizens