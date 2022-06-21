DeKalb County Approves Funding for Specialized Services to Support Local Latino Entrepreneurs

ATLANTA, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DeKalb County has approved a $50,000 Super District 6 ARP appropriation of funding from Commissioner Ted Terry for economic development, nonprofit organization Prospera to support local Latino entrepreneurs, especially those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. All Prospera services—including individual consulting and technical assistance, business training in Spanish, and access to capital—are offered to clients at no charge, thanks to funds raised from public and private funders.

"The services that Prospera offers to Latino small business owners can be pivotal to helping overcome this ongoing crisis and preserve jobs in our community," said Super District 6 Commissioner Ted Terry. "This supports the objective of the American Recovery Plan (ARP) and I look forward to the execution of this project that supports "One DeKalb" and partnerships that aid post-pandemic recovery and restoration."

There are an estimated 81,500 Latinos in DeKalb County, equivalent to 10.5 percent of its population. Prospera's DeKalb County Latino Entrepreneurship Program will offer bilingual, culturally sensitive services to established and aspiring Latino entrepreneurs. The funding will enable Prospera to provide vital information, individual handholding, and personalized resources to help local Latino entrepreneurs survive and recover from the COVID-19 crisis, while equipping them to start, stay, and thrive in business in the long term.

Prospera counts on two local offices in Metro Atlanta. Individuals interested in Prospera's assistance for their businesses or new startup ideas can call (678) 904-0944 or email ContactGA@prosperausa.org.

Prospera is an economic development, nonprofit organization that since 1991 has specialized in providing bilingual assistance to Hispanic entrepreneurs who want to start, sustain, or grow their businesses. In the last five years, Prospera facilitated over $61 million in loans, trained over 18,000 entrepreneurs, and helped consulting clients create or retain more than 16,000 jobs. Prospera currently offers services in Georgia, Florida, and North Carolina. For more information, visit www.prosperausa.org or call (678) 904-0944.

