High 5 Plumbing celebrates 10 years of excellence

DENVER, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- High 5 Plumbing, a family-owned and operated plumbing company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area, has been providing Denver homeowners will high-quality plumbing solutions for a decade. This year, they are celebrating their 10-year anniversary.

"Doing business in Denver for the past 10 years has been an amazing experience," said Levi Torres, co-owner of High 5 Plumbing. "We wouldn't have been able to do it without our amazing community and our great High 5 team. Since we opened in 2012, we've seen substantial growth. We now have two locations, made several key leadership hires, and developed our Freedom Truck to help with nonprofit donations."

In late 2021, High 5 Plumbing opened its second location in Littleton, which offers the same services as its Denver location. In January, they introduced their Freedom Truck to the fleet after purchasing their 20th truck.

High 5 Plumbing offers a multitude of plumbing solutions to residents in the Denver area, including repair and installation, drain cleaning, pump plumbing, piping, garbage disposal services, sewer line repair, gas plumbing, water heater installation and much more. In addition, the company offers 24/7 emergency services.

High 5 Plumbing is also extremely dedicated to giving back to the community through the High 5 Cares program. Started in 2018, the mission of High 5 Cares is to provide financial support to reputable trusted charity organizations in the community. The company spotlights a different nonprofit each month and donates a set amount of $500. In addition, the nonprofit receives $10 for every High 5 Club Membership that's sold during the month and receives 100% of the proceeds from the company's High 5 clothing line.

"The community is an extension of our High 5 family," said Cassi Torres, co-owner of High 5 Plumbing. "We believe that you should give back to those who are detrimental to your success. The community is the key to our growth over the past 10 years. Our High 5 Cares program gives us an avenue to give back to those who have given so much to us."

For more information on High 5 Plumbing, visit https://www.high5plumbing.com/.

About High 5 Plumbing

Founded in 2012, High 5 Plumbing is a local, family-owned company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area. With a professional team that has extensive experience and a commitment to service, High 5 Plumbing offers comprehensive plumbing, sewer and drain services. The company was built on the values of solving plumbing problems and serving every customer with professionalism and respect. For more information about High 5 Plumbing, visit https://www.high5plumbing.com/.

