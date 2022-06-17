PURE FLIX RELEASES TRAILER FOR NEW HEARTWARMING FILM, 'STRONG FATHERS, STRONG DAUGHTERS,' BASED ON THE BEST-SELLING BOOK; STARS MARRIED COUPLE ROBYN LIVELY & BART JOHNSON

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Flix released the trailer today for a new wholesome, heartwarming film, Strong Fathers, Strong Daughters. Directed by David de Vos and inspired by Dr. Meg Meeker's best-selling book of the same name, the film will stream exclusively on Pure Flix on August 1st.

Strong Fathers, Strong Daughters tells the story of Steve, a father of three who is desperately trying to hold onto his little girls. But can he learn to give up control and trust God with their future?

The new movie stars real-life married couples Robyn Lively and Bart Johnson; and Maria Canals-Barrera and David Barrera. The cast also includes Brandon Prado, Carrie Wampler, Kayla DiVenere and Arden Myrin.

"I'm so excited for people to see Strong Fathers, Strong Daughters," said star Robyn Lively. "Bart and I had such a wonderful experience working together for the first time as a married couple. Our real-life roles as parents have been the most important and rewarding of all! We cherish the special bond that we have with our own kids and hope that this film is a sweet reminder of what matters most in life, family," she continued.

Robyn's husband Bart echoed those sentiments: "When I read this script, I thought; 'This is my life.' With all the good times, struggles, coaching my kids' soccer teams and tripping through the wires trying to be the best father I can be. I'll have my kids under my roof for just a small window of time. I remind myself that every day I do my best to not take that for granted. Robyn and I joke about how much we miss them and they aren't even empty nesters."

Robyn and Bart play Connie and Steve, parents to Abby, Zoey and Bridget in the movie. Abby surprises both her parents when she returns from a mission trip and announces she's engaged. Can Steve let go of the big dreams he had for her and support her in this new adventure?

"Strong Fathers, Strong Daughters communicates the profound transformation that occurs deep within a father when he realizes, perhaps for the first time, how critical he is to his daughter's happiness and success," said author Dr. Meg Meeker. "It counters everything a father is taught about his influence on his daughter: his inability to understand her, his limitations in impacting her happiness and his ineffectiveness in raising her to be strong. This movie will turn any father's insecurity into power. This movie isn't just a heartwarming story. It is a cry from every daughter's heart to her father, to give her the power only he can give to help her become an extraordinary woman," Dr. Meeker continued.

Download the new trailer HERE .

