Java Monster Brightens Up Your Morning with New Cold Brew Launch

Monster Energy Continues Its Innovation Agenda by Launching A New Ready-To-Drink Nitrous Oxide-Infused Coffee With Longer Brew Time And Smooth Taste

CORONA, Calif., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As many Americans begin heading back into the office, Monster Energy Java has just the morning-pick-me-up: Cold Brew. Infused with nitrous oxide to give a rich and creamy mouthfeel, Java Monster Cold Brew is sure to impress even the most selective coffee drinkers. Along with the flavor profile, Monster Energy is committed to offering a guilt-free start to your morning with two bold new flavors - Latte and Sweet Black.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9059151-monster-energy-java-monster-cold-brew/

"Entering the market with this convenient and great tasting coffee + energy, Java Monster Cold Brew is a unity of opposites - bold yet subtly sweet, powerful yet refined," said MONSTER SPOKESPERSON. "Monster's nitro cold brew has a full-bodied flavor without the acidic bite of traditional iced coffee, owing its sweetness to the nitrous (N2) bubbles that add that special taste."

Sweet, but not too sweet, Java Monster Cold Brew still helps you seize the day with 200mg of caffeine in every serving from the legendary and proven energy blend. With two flavors currently available, Latte and Sweet Black, Monster Cold Brew kicks like no other. Both flavors are a medium roast with zero added sugar and just a touch of sweetness and reduced fat milk, satisfying your morning coffee craving guilt-free! This ready-to-drink beverage is the perfect start to your morning, the perfect grab-and-go can that will save you time and hassle.

Available at local grocery stores near you, Java Monster Cold Brew is the best option for a stress-free morning. Stock up the weekend before, choose from Latte or Sweet Black, and start making those early morning wake-up calls with something to look forward to!

To learn more about Java Monster Cold Brew visit https://www.monsterenergy.com/us/en/products/java-monster/cold-brew-latte and https://www.monsterenergy.com/us/en/products/java-monster/cold-brew-sweet-black .

To learn more about Monster Energy visit https://www.monsterenergy.com/

ABOUT MONSTER ENERGY

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the tradition, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy, including all of its drinks, at www.monsterenergy.com .

Media contact: info@monsterenergy.com

View original content:

SOURCE Monster Energy