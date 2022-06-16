AS THE WEATHER HEATS UP, CYPRESS SPRINGS WATER PARK AT GAYLORD PALMS KEEPS GUESTS COOL

KISSIMMEE, Fla., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaylord Palms Resort guests can beat the heat this summer at Cypress Springs Water Park, a 3-acre water wonderland with seven water slides, two swimming pools, multi-level playground, surf simulator, action river and more. An exclusive experience for overnight guests, the water park is in the heart of the 64-acre resort which is located minutes away from central Florida's famous theme parks.

Gaylord Palms guests visiting Florida can cool off and beat the heat in Cypress Springs Water Park, a 3-acre water park with seven water slides, two swimming pools, a multi-story water playground and an action river attraction. Gaylord Palms Resort is located in Kissimmee, Fla., just minutes away from central Florida's popular theme parks. (Douglas Scaletta, photographer) (PRNewswire)

Gaylord Palms Resort guests can beat the heat this summer at Cypress Springs Water Park, a 3-acre water wonderland.

"Our guests tell us our water park is one of the key reasons they enjoy staying with us," said Johann Krieger, general manager of Gaylord Palms Resort. "Many guests spend all day at Cypress Springs and enjoy everything it has to offer – the great pools, water slides, action river and more. It's fun for the whole family."

Here's a look at the attractions in Cypress Springs Water Park:

DOUBLE THE FUN:

Guests can enjoy two pools at Cypress Springs Water Park – a zero-entry pool and the South Beach Pool. The zero-entry pool brims with excitement including children's activities, a giant video wall and full-size basketball hoops. The adjacent South Beach Pool, inspired by narrow, tree-lined pools found in Miami, is perfect for guests who want to swim laps or relax poolside in the tropical environment.

LET IT SLIDE:

Thrill-seekers flock to Big Cypress Tower, which is home to three water slides. Florida Free Fall is a towering drop slide – riders drop 35 feet through a trap door before spinning to the finish in the slide's giant basin. Directly below Florida Free Fall stands Tamiami Twister (a combination of "Tampa" and "Miami"), a two-lane racing slide. Guests choose either the Tampa or Miami slide and compete in a race to the finish.

KID STUFF:

A large play area for children features four water slides designed for smaller swimmers. The centerpiece of the children's area is a multi-level, treehouse playground with interactive water elements on three floors. Perched atop the treehouse is a tipping bucket that fills a dozen times an hour and sends 317 gallons of water cascading below. Kids find even more adventures on an unpredictable geyser, splash pad and shell-shaped mini-slide.

JOIN THE ACTION:

Crystal River Rapids is an "action river" that whisks guests along currents at nearly four feet per second, winding through waterfalls, caves and oversized, sprinkling leaves. The river also features alcoves where guests can relax and soak in the sun. The attraction, which opened in 2021, is inspired by Florida's clear, spring-fed waterways.

SURFING, U.S.A. :

The surf's always up at Gaylord Palms with The Wake Zone FlowRider. For an added fee, guests can bodyboard or surf under the guidance of an expert trainer. The surf simulator is designed for all levels of experience – from someone who has never surfed to experienced enthusiasts. Reservations are needed.

BEAT THE HEAT, RESERVE YOUR SEAT:

Cypress Springs offers reserved seating, allowing guests to head to the water park at their leisure instead of rushing early to secure a spot. Three types are available, and guests need to make reservations online prior to visiting:

Premium poolside chairs are available near the water playground, around the zero-entry pool, along the shores of Crystal River Rapids, and by South Beach Pool.

Day beds are available near Crystal River Rapids. Day beds accommodate up to two adults comfortably, with a maximum of four per bed, for a day of riverside relaxation.

For added luxury and convenience, guests can reserve a private cabana. Each cabana comes with amenities needed for poolside enjoyment including a spacious seating area, assorted snacks and beverages, mini-fridge, security safe, television and ceiling fan. Poolside servers make ordering additional refreshments simple and convenient.

REFUEL, BY THE POOL:

Guests don't have to go far for a cold drink or tasty snack. SandBar, located inside the water park, features refreshing salads, flavorful flatbreads, sandwiches and a children's menu. There's also a wide selection of tropical cocktails, mocktails, wine, ice-cold beer and soft drinks.

Book Your Visit

For more information about Cypress Springs Water Park, or to book a room, dining reservation or reserved seating at the water park, guests may visit GaylordPalms.com and gaylordpalms.ipoolside.com/.

