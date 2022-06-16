StackPath Named Best Tech Startup in Dallas for Fifth Consecutive Year

Continued recognition as a leader among Dallas and Texas tech firms

DALLAS , June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StackPath , a leading platform of edge computing, edge delivery, and edge security solutions, has been named the #1 best tech startup in Dallas and one of the top five tech startups in Texas for 2022 by The Tech Tribune. StackPath received these same honors in 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2018. The Tech Tribune award is based on several factors, including revenue potential, market traction, competitive differentiation, and funding.

"StackPath continues to lead both Dallas , and Texas as a whole, in edge computing innovation."

"StackPath has been featured in both our Best Tech Startups in Dallas and our Best Tech Startups in Texas every year since our inception – that's five straight years in a row. This is an unprecedented accomplishment, and we are monumentally proud to have witnessed and cheer on their meteoric rise", said Rafael Melvin, The Tech Tribune Editor-In-Chief. "Buoyed by the recent release of their new web application firewall (WAF) packages, StackPath continues to lead both Dallas, and Texas as a whole, in edge computing innovation. This was evidenced further by their exceptional performance in SecureIQ Labs WAF testing done late last year. We look forward to many more years of honoring StackPath's contributions to edge technology, as well as the local tech startup scenes in Dallas and greater Texas."

There is a lot of buzz around the "edge". However, while the buzz has grown rapidly, actual solutions have been slower to materialize and it is not uncommon for companies to claim they are "edge" when they only offer a small piece of the puzzle such as a SaaS product or a colocation solution versus a full edge solution.

StackPath is the only provider to offer a full complement of compute products at edge locations, including virtual machines (VMs), containers and serverless as well as leading edge services such as a content delivery network (CDN) and WAF. StackPath edge compute can connect to end users up to 2.6x faster than competing cloud compute provided by public core cloud providers.

"We are honored to once again be recognized as a leader in both Dallas and Texas by The Tech Tribune", said Kip Turco, StackPath CEO. "Our edge compute, edge security, and edge delivery solutions provide new opportunities for all types of businesses that require scalability, decreased latency and reduced operational costs – not only in Texas but around the world."

About StackPath

StackPath is a cloud platform built at the internet's edge, providing infrastructure and services physically closer to the source or destination of data than hyperscale cloud service providers. StackPath Edge Compute (including virtual machines and containers), Edge Delivery (including CDN and serverless scripting), and Edge Security (including WAF) solutions run in edge locations strategically deployed in high-density markets and united by a secure global network and a single management system. Customers ranging from Fortune 50 enterprises to one-person startups trust StackPath to give their latency-sensitive workloads and real-time applications the speed, security, and efficiency they require.

