Millennia welcomes Eric Ingram as its new Chief Financial Officer

RALEIGH, N.C., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennia (the "Company"), a leader in patient payment and patient engagement for hospitals, health systems and medical groups, is excited to announce the addition of Eric Ingram as the new Chief Financial Officer.

Eric comes to Millennia with more than 25 years of experience in financial leadership. He came to Millennia from the same role at Logitix, a leader in the sports and live events ticketing. Prior to Logitix, Eric served as CFO at TractManager where he played a key role in building the company from one standalone healthcare tech solution to a platform of six healthcare technology offerings used in over 3,000 hospitals. Much of Eric's early career was spent in various offices and practices at PricewaterhouseCoopers. With a proven track record of success across multiple industries, Eric looks forward to helping Millennia in its next phase of growth.

"We're thrilled about the vision and growth of Millennia and that includes the addition of talented and passionate leaders," said Scott Glass, Principal at Pamlico Capital. "Eric brings extensive experience growing and scaling healthcare technology companies and will be invaluable as we continue to build out the Millennia platform for the future."

In addition to leading all aspects of finance, accounting and planning, Eric also oversees Human Resources and ensuring long-term and sustainable growth and success as an organization.

"In the short time Eric has been with Millennia, he has already proven himself to be a strategic leader and a change agent for our organization," said Tom Ormondroyd, CEO of Millennia. "He brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our team with a focus on growth as a business while innovating for our clients and their patients. We're excited to have Eric on the team as we continue our historic growth."

About Millennia: Millennia is how healthcare providers engage with their patients – from the first appointment to the final payment. It means a better experience for your patients and more revenue for your organization. Founded in 2012, Millennia provides technology-driven patient pay and engagement solutions for more than 1,700 provider locations in 43 states, supporting over 40 million patient interactions every year. Millennia supports clients across all care settings including acute care, post-acute, medical groups and specialty practices. To learn more, visit Millenniapay.com.

