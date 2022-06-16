Liberty Defense Announces Contract Award from Battelle for Advanced Aviation Checkpoint Screening

Liberty to develop and integrate retrofit kits for improved airport security checkpoint passenger screening with next generation, advanced imaging technology

WILMINGTON, Mass., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2A), a leading technology provider of detection solutions for concealed weapons and threats, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a contract for next generation airport checkpoint screening from Battelle to collaboratively develop, integrate, and test HD-AIT upgrade kits.

Battelle, located in Columbus Ohio, is the world's largest independent research and development organization.

Liberty Defense previously licensed the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe screener technologies as part of its on-going relationship with Battelle in March of 2021. Both technologies were developed by researchers at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), funded by U.S. Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate (DHS S&T) on behalf of the Transportation Security Administration mission. PNNL is one of eight U.S. Department of Energy national laboratories managed by Battelle. The HD-AIT next-generation people screening technology platform for threat detection is capable of high-definition imaging resulting in greater detection, with an arms down pose for a better passenger experience.

"Today's aviation security requires improved detection capability to meet evolving threats," says Liberty President & CTO Michael Lanzaro. "We licensed the HD-AIT technology to support the development and commercialization of this leading-edge platform, and we look forward to working with the Battelle and PNNL teams towards this end."

Liberty's experienced engineering and product development team will assist PNNL in the design, integration, testing, and delivery of the Retrofit Kit Assembly for DHS S&T.

About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2A) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty's HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular, and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org. For further information, contact Katy Delaney at (614) 424-7208 or at delaneyk@battelle.org or contact T.R. Massey at (614) 424-5544 or at masseytr@battelle.org.

