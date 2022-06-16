Beltone Introduces Custom Rechargeable Hearing Aids in a Modern Earbud Design

The innovative hearing aids are weatherproof, rechargeable, and custom made allowing for all day comfort, making them ideal for all lifestyles

GLENVIEW, Ill., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beltone, winner of Newsweek's "Best in Hearing Care Retailers" award revealed today that it has once again expanded its product line with the introduction of the new Beltone Imagine™ Custom rechargeable hearing aids. The new hearing aids restore natural hearing in a sleek and comfortable earbud design. They are available in modern In-style™ or Blend-In colors, are weather-and-sweatproof, and last all day on a single battery charge.

"These new custom rechargeable hearing aids offer a different approach to treating hearing loss"

"Beltone is committed to creating innovative hearing aid technology and incorporating stylish designs that will allow our patients to feel confident in wearing their hearing aids in all aspects of life," says Beltone President, Mike Halloran. "Because of their modern design, these new custom rechargeable hearing aids offer a different approach to treating hearing loss than what is traditionally thought of for hearing aids, and we are excited for those ready to start their hearing health journey with Beltone."

Beltone's custom hearing aids are molded to fit users unique ear canals to provide all-day comfort. The customized earbud design sits in the ear so users can wear glasses or face masks with ease. With sound that adapts to every situation, the custom hearing aids are suitable for those with active lifestyles as they are weatherproof-and-sweatproof and nano-coated inside and out for continuous wear and easy cleaning. Users will be able to connect to life easier with hands-free phone and FaceTime calls for iPhone and iPad* with a simple tap of a button. They can also easily stream music and take calls from Android™ smartphones directly to the ears. Additionally, users get up to 24 hours of quality sound on a single charge, so they can feel confident about joining any conversation throughout the day. Check out a short video about Beltone's new custom rechargeable hearing aids here.

Additional features:

Using advanced technology, the hearing aids adapt automatically to different sound environments, allowing users to stay in control even in extra-noisy environments.

Easily adjust the hearing aid sound with the Beltone HearMax™ app available for iPhones and iPads or Android smartphones.

To add to the ultimate personalized experience, users will receive custom charger to pair with their custom hearing aids.

The Imagine Custom rechargeable hearing aids will be available beginning June 29 at any of the 1,500 Beltone hearing centers.



*Beltone Imagine hands-free calls are compatible with iPhone 11 or later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation), iPad Air (4th generation), and iPad mini (6th generation), with software updates iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 or later.

About Beltone

For more than 80 years, Beltone has been the nation's most trusted and leading hearing care provider. In addition to providing some of the most reliable, affordable and advanced hearing aids, we also pride ourselves on serving as a partner to our patients every step of the way during their hearing health journey. With more than 1,500 Beltone locations nationwide, each office is a local business part of the community it serves and the hearing care professional and staff at your local Beltone will get to know you to provide a personalized experience during your journey to better hearing. And with a nationwide network, you can expect this level of personalized service wherever you go. Our Beltone hearing care professionals receive extensive training and education, so they are always equipped with the latest knowledge to bring you the best care. Proudly part of the GN Group, Beltone continues to focus on the needs of our patients through the research and development of innovative new hearing technologies to allow you to hear what truly matters the most. To learn more, please visit www.beltone.com.

About GN Group

GN Group facilitates communication between people through its intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. Inspired by people and driven by our innovation leadership, we leverage technological synergies to deliver unique and increasingly individualized user experiences in our products and solutions.

150 years ago, GN was founded with a truly innovative and global mindset. Today, we honor that legacy with world-leading expertise in the human ear, audio, video and speech, wireless technologies, miniaturization, and collaborations with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, SteelSeries, Jabra, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox and FalCom in around 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs 7,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

Visit our homepage GN.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.



© 2022 GN Hearing A/S. All rights reserved. Beltone is a trademark of GN Hearing Care Corporation. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Android is a trademark of Google LLC.

