Atlas Cottage Homes Announces an Alternative Solution to Florida's Affordable Housing Crisis

PALM BEACH, Fla., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Cottage Homes, a division of Atlas Group LTD, announced its plans to provide alternative affordable housing. Built to Florida code for single family homes in its manufacturing plants in Orlando, Atlas Cottages Homes range from 588 SF to 1074 sq. ft. and qualify for a 30-year mortgage.

Atlas Cottage Homes are foundation-based and as such, are an appreciating asset.

"The need for affordable family housing for Florida's workforce is critical," said Lincoln Hine, Founder of Atlas Group LTD and CEO of Atlas Cottage Homes. "We are equipped to create 5000 homes in the next five years in our existing facilities, and are excited to partner with local municipalities, businesses, and investors to help make homeownership more attainable and preserve paradise in the Sunshine State."

"We are meeting with key officials across the state and are grateful for the Florida House Bill 1339 which allows municipal governments to approve affordable developments like Atlas Cottage Homes on any parcel zoned for residential, commercial or industrial use," said Hine.

Atlas Cottage Homes floor plans include a one bedroom/one bathroom and two to three bedrooms/two bathrooms. The homes feature insulated walls (R-14) ceiling (R-20) and flooring (R-13); sculpted shingles or metal roof and fiber cement siding. A traditional 30-year mortgage for these affordable homes would be $700-$1600 a month, based on 20 percent down payment and current interest rates. Home buyers will pay less should they qualify for other mortgage loans (i.e., FHA, VA, Good Neighbor Next Door Loans, Florida's Hometown Heroes program). And unlike other small home concepts, Atlas Cottage Homes are foundation-based and as such, are an appreciating asset.

The Value Collection features one- and two-bedroom designs with full kitchen cabinetry, bathroom with stand up shower, toilet and sink, and built-in cabinets and storage. Other amenities include ductless air conditioning, tankless water heater, garbage disposal and vinyl flooring.

The Premier Collection features two single and one two-story home designs. These homes include one to three bedrooms, with open living spaces, smart technology, and marble kitchen countertops. Options include solar power, decks and patios, carports and garages.

Atlas Cottage Homes is in development of three planned communities with more than 400 homes sites in Florida. The developments will be placed on either deeded lots or on land lease lots. These communities may include shared amenities such as a swimming pool, a playground, and a community center.

About Atlas Community Homes

Atlas Community Homes are affordable foundation-based single-family homes that qualify for a 30-year mortgage. These homes, ranging from 588 to 1074 sq. ft., are built to Florida code standards in its facilities in Orlando, FL. The Value Collection is one- and two-bedroom designs and the Premier Collection is one to three bedrooms designs, including a two-story home.

About Atlas Group

Founded by Lincoln Hine, Atlas Group LTD is an investment-focused and impact-driven company based in Palm Beach, FL. The company's holdings include real estate, finance, construction, manufacturing, hospitality and recruiting.

