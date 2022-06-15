Verena at Hilliard Independent Senior Living Celebrates Grand Opening in Hilliard, Ohio

HILLIARD, Ohio, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verena at Hilliard, a newly developed luxury 55+ Independent Senior Living Community operated by True Connection Communities, hosted a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony on June 8, 2022.

Ohio State Representative and House Minority Leader C. Allison Russo, Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman, Ohio Senator Stephanie Kunze, the Hilliard Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Dublin Chamber of Commerce joined Verena at Hilliard and True Connection Communities leadership in the celebration.

"We are excited to bring something new and fresh to the Columbus market and to Hilliard, which is growing rapidly," said Jim Pusateri, Chief Executive Officer of True Connection Communities. "Verena at Hilliard offers seniors and their family members a great lifestyle experience, including direct indoor access to the Hilliard library."

Verena at Hilliard is located at 4522 Hickory Chase Way and features luxury one- and two-bedroom residences with exquisite interior finishes. In addition to offering direct interior access to the Hilliard branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library, the community's amenities include a fitness and wellness center with yoga studio, pickleball and bocce ball courts, putting green, fishing pond, walking paths, outdoor heated patio, and much more. The community's culinary service includes gourmet meals prepared daily by Executive Chef Frankie Bernert, whose farm-to-table menu incorporates fresh herbs grown in a hydroponic garden.

For more information or to schedule a tour, please call 614-964-0105 or visit www.VerenaAtHilliard.com.

About Verena at Hilliard

Verena at Hilliard is a premier 55+ Independent Senior Living Community in Hilliard, Ohio, featuring one- and two-bedroom luxury residences. Opened in April 2022, the community offers direct interior access to the Hilliard library and over 5 acres of green space, including walking paths, putting green, pickleball court, and fishing pond. The community provides an exceptional resident experience with daily gourmet meals included, outdoor heated patio and fire pit, fitness and wellness center, yoga studio, game room, salon, and more. To learn more, call 614-964-0105 or visit www.VerenaAtHilliard.com.

Media Contact: Cynda Perun, cperun@trueconnectioncommunities.com

