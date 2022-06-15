Trutankless, Inc. Receives 1st Patent for its Next Generation Products

Proprietary Flowmeter Increases Performance

PHOENIX, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trutankless, Inc. (OTCQB: TKLS) today announced that it received approval of its patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), for a "High-Accuracy Response-Curved Flowmeter", U.S. Serial No. 17/592,993 filed on February 5th, 2022.

The patent covers a new capability that solves some of the challenges with accurate performance at lower flow rates, while maintaining the accuracy throughout the range. The onboard memory contains multiple calibration K factors specific to each flowmeter produced, for use in a curve-fitted response by the intelligent controller, which allows for the storage of multiple K factors that are used to calculate a highly accurate K factor curve for the flowmeter.

"Our proprietary tankless flowmeter is based on an all-new design, which provides high accuracy at low cost, translating into improved performance over competitive systems by using a curve-fitting algorithm. We've increased the performance of our modular design using this ground-breaking technology in our next generation tankless, since it provides the ability to be used in any application," said Mike Stebbins, CEO & President. "With unheard of minimum activation and accuracy at all flow rates, we're seeing better responsiveness and new levels of efficiency with recirculation systems, which require heated water at less than one gallon per minute."

About Trutankless, Inc.:

Trutankless, Inc. (OTCQB: TKLS) is a technology-driven developer of accessible, next-generation home automation and efficiency systems. The Company's primary products are a line of electric tankless water heaters surpassing traditional tank water heaters in energy efficiency, output, dependability, and environmental sustainability. The Company sells its products to plumbing wholesale distributors and dealers throughout the United States. Trutankless, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Forward-Looking Statement: The statements in this press release regarding any implied or perceived benefits from the release by Trutankless of its line of electric tankless water heaters or added key strategic sales and distribution partners are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks of the key strategic sales and distribution partners ability to sell our product, and effects of legal and administrative proceedings and governmental regulation, especially in a foreign country, future financial and operational results, competition, general economic conditions, and the ability to manage and continue growth.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include the introduction of new technology, market conditions, and those set forth in reports or documents we file from time to time with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. There is no guarantee that any specific outcome will be achieved. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

