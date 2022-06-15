Town of East Granby, Connecticut, Partners with Cloudpermit for Online Building Permits and Inspections

RESTON, Va., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Town of East Granby, Connecticut, chose community development software, Cloudpermit, to bring its building permit process and inspections online.

Cloudpermit is a SaaS (software-as-a-service) company that provides local governments with cloud-based software solutions for community development. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Cloudpermit was founded over ten years ago and delivers online land management processes to local governments across North America and Europe. Cloudpermit is committed to efficient, user-friendly, and accessible software solutions that benefit building, planning, and code enforcement departments, development communities, and the public. Please visit cloudpermit.com for additional information. (PRNewsfoto/Cloudpermit Inc) (PRNewswire)

"We researched different software options, and it became clear that not all software can be configured to meet the needs of a small town," shared Mark Goderre, Building Official for the Town of East Granby. "Cloudpermit was an excellent choice for us because it was built for any population size and offers an unlimited user license so we can have as many users enjoying the online system as we need."

East Granby's 5,214 residents will benefit from a simplified building permit process with remote access to their information and applications – anytime, anywhere. Citizens can schedule and check the status of their building inspections online when the software is explored later this year.

"Cloudpermit provides a QR code for each building permit which will be a huge asset for our staff," Goderre said. "I will not need to bring files with me to a job site and can instead, access everything I need by scanning the QR code. Soon, our building inspections can be completed in the field with all the relevant information at our inspectors' fingertips."

The online software will simplify how East Granby's Building Department processes building permits. It will also save time for citizens, builders, and all other involved parties by eliminating the need to travel to the government office to complete applications.

"We are looking forward to the Town of East Granby benefiting from an online way of working with 24/7 access to our support portal," said Jarkko Turtiainen, Cloudpermit's Senior Vice President. "Our partnership with this leader in Connecticut will show other small towns that an online and easy building permit process is possible."

About Cloudpermit:

Cloudpermit is community development software for local governments. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, our SaaS (software-as-a-service) company was founded over ten years ago and is committed to delivering efficient, user-friendly, and accessible software solutions for online building permitting, planning & zoning, and code enforcement. Our cloud-based software streamlines land management processes for government staff, development communities, and citizens. For additional information, please visit cloudpermit.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter .

About the Town of East Granby :

The Town of East Granby is in Hartford County, Connecticut. The Turkey Hills Ecclesiastical Society was incorporated as the Town of East Granby in 1858 and is still part of its culture. East Granby's 5,214 residents enjoy its charm, natural beauty, and access to the Metacomet Trail. Please visit eastgranbyct.org for more information.

Media Contacts:

Anna Rolnicki

Cloudpermit's Vice President of Marketing

289-208-0930

anna.rolnicki@cloudpermit.com

Carly Thackray

Cloudpermit's Marketing and Communications Manager

437-882-0292

carly.thackray@cloudpermit.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cloudpermit Inc