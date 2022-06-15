Ikaria Beauty TRANSFORM Skin Renewing Youth Elixir from Debbie Matenopolous is One of Her Best Tips for Summer Skin Hydration

Ikaria Beauty TRANSFORM is a Powerful Nutrient Cocktail Designed to Help Promote A Radiant Complexion, Firmer-Looking Skin, and Fewer Visible Wrinkles

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summertime bears beautiful benefits to our body - natural Vitamin D, a sun-kissed glow, and increased outdoor activities. But warmer days means higher risk of sun damage — which can be extremely damaging to the skin. Because of this, Emmy-nominated media personality Debbie Matenopoulous encourages increased hydration during summer. Increased hydration can help combat dry skin, which can decrease the acceleration of the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and support elasticity.

There are several ways Debbie Matenopolous encourages combating these effects during the summer such as:

Limiting air conditioning to decrease skin drying,

Loading up on SPF Sunscreen

Ikaria BeautyTM TRANSFORM Skin Renewing Youth Elixir . This potent—and delicious—dietary supplement can be added to your glass of water each day to gradually help you look younger and preserve your natural beauty.†* Consuming more water and staying hydrated - One way to liven up your daily water intake is with. This potent—and delicious—dietary supplement can be added to your glass of water each day to gradually help you look younger and preserve your natural beauty.†*

What is Ikaria Beauty's TRANSFORM Skin Renewing Youth Elixir?

Ikaria Beauty's TRANSFORM Skin Renewing Youth Elixir is an invigorating dietary supplement full of nutrients that can help combat the appearance of visible signs of aging to help restore a youthful-looking appearance. This refreshing citrus berry flavored powder can easily be added to your glass of water every morning, smoothie or yogurt to help reduce the look of 'crepey' skin, fine lines, dull complexion and loose skin. Thanks to the innovative blend of collagen, probiotics, minerals, and antioxidants, Ikaria Beauty's TRANSFORM Skin Renewing Youth Elixir can help you achieve a fresh faced glow with a more even complexion and lifted-looking skin.†*

Key Ingredients in Ikaria Beauty's TRANSFORM Skin Renewing Youth Elixir †*

BeautyOLIGO® - A powerful prebiotic compound crafted to help reduce the appearance of wrinkles, support a healthy microbiome, and promote the retention of moisture for smoother-looking skin.

Marine Collagen - An advanced protein with a bioavailable structure that helps support the skin's visible firmness, for tighter-looking skin with a more lifted look.

Organic Blueberry Powder - A potent antioxidant that helps defend your skin against environmental pollution, and sugar to ward off the look of skin-aging effects such as dark spots, wrinkles, and lines.

Lemon Bioflavonoids - A compound full of Vitamin C that has been found to help visibly even out blotchy skin pigments, brighten dull skin, and support the production of collagen to illuminate your skin's complexion while supporting a healthy immune system.

Benefits of Ikaria Beauty's TRANSFORM Skin Renewing Youth Elixir †*

A brighter and lustrous-looking complexion

Supports the immune system

A more vibrant, younger and healthier appearance

How to Use Ikaria Beauty's TRANSFORM Skin Renewing Youth Elixir

The suggested use of TRANSFORM Skin Renewing Youth Elixir is to stir one scoop of the supplement into an eight oz glass of water, and drink up. Or, add a scoop to your morning smoothie for an extra boost of nutrition! For optimal results, consume once daily, preferably in the morning.

About Ikaria Beauty

Ikaria Beauty is a clean beauty line inspired by Debbie Matenopolous' Greek heritage and California lifestyle. The cutting-edge collection includes wellness supplements and skincare products designed by blending the power of science with the purity of Mother Nature. Named after Ikaria, the "blue zone" island of Greece, Ikaria Beauty encapsulates the rejuvenating effects of the island. On a mission to protect your health and skin, Ikaria Beauty brings the age-defying power of Mediterranean living to people all around the world through its products. Other Ikaria Beauty products include REVEAL Multi-Acid Resurfacing Mask and AGELESS Beauty Balm . For more information follow @Ikariabeauty on Instagram and visit Ikariabeauty.com .

About Debbie Matenopolous

Debbie Matenopoulos, the five-time Emmy® nominee, is one of the most respected and recognized personalities on television today. Over her career of more than two decades, Debbie has remained successful as a journalist, talk show host, and lifestyle expert. At just 17 years old, Debbie started her career with MTV and went on to become one of the original co-hosts of "The View." Followed by nearly a decade at E! Network's hosting "Fashion Police," "The Daily 10," "Entertainment Tonight," "The Insider" as well as covering the annual red-carpet for multiple award shows. She also co-hosted the Emmy nominated Hallmark lifestyle series, "Home & Family" for six seasons. Debbie is the author of the bestselling cookbook "It's All Greek to Me". Debbie is also the founder of the clean beauty line Ikaria Beauty. For more information, follow Debbie on her new website, Iamdebbiem.com and Instagram at @IamDebbieM.

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

