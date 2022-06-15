HelpMeSee Launches eBook for Manual Small Incision Cataract (MSICS) Surgery

Delivers immersive learning experience through rich multimedia and live surgical demonstrations

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With a focus on essential skills for successful cataract surgery, HelpMeSee has announced the release of an eBook on Manual Small Incision Cataract Surgery (MSICS) that delivers an immersive learning experience through rich multimedia, live surgical demonstrations and a step-by-step guide to the surgical procedure.

HelpMeSee Launches eBook on Manual Small Incision Cataract Surgery (MSICS) and global fund to fight cataract blindness (PRNewswire)

HelpMeSee works to fight cataract blindness and visual impairment, which affect more than 100 million people worldwide

A global nonprofit, HelpMeSee trains cataract specialists using virtual-reality, simulation-based training. The organization works to fight cataract blindness and visual impairment, which affects more than 100 million people worldwide.

"Rather than adapting content from an existing textbook, the HelpMeSee MSICS eBook has been distinctly designed to bring learning to life through live surgical demonstrations and rich multimedia," said Saro Jahani, president and CEO. "The innovation of the eBook lies in its powerful, interactive experience, which allows learners at all levels to master the material and gain expertise in cataract surgery".

The eBook content is designed for residents, ophthalmologists, fellows, medical students and other professionals performing or supporting cataract surgery.

The HelpMeSee MSICS eBook is available for purchase in the United States and the European Union and will be available in other parts of the world soon. It is accessible online or offline using any platform and device; including Windows or Mac OS, or apps in iOS and Android platforms.

"The HelpMeSee MSICS eBook is an incredibly comprehensive resource," said Dr. Stan Pletcher, co-founder of Global Sight Alliance and founder of Great Lakes Eye Care. "The depth of its multimedia and illustration makes it a powerful tool. With high-quality, detailed drawings, and intuitive navigation, I believe the eBook will inspire learners and build competency. I applaud HelpMeSee's commitment to give back to the eyecare community."

"Our team has experienced the HelpMeSee MSICS eBook and we feel it will be very valuable to our residents as they learn," said Dr. Charles O. Bekibele, a professor and consultant ophthalmologist at the University of Ibadan and University College Hospital, Ibadan, Nigeria. "In Nigeria, cataract blindness has a deep impact, limiting the ability of people to work, seek education and live a full life. We are pleased to have this resource as part of our training, as we work with our partner at HelpMeSee to restore sight for people who cannot get care today."

Coupled with the launch of the eBook, the nonprofit has also created the HelpMeSee eBook Fund, which is dedicating 100% of the proceeds from the sale of the product to provide no-cost surgery for people suffering from unnecessary cataract blindness in developing nations.

"In the world today, there are people who live their entire lives blind, because they cannot get access to eye care. In keeping with our mission to restore sight for people who suffer, we will use this fund to change lives, with 100% of the proceeds going to provide surgery for people who suffer from treatable cataract blindness," said Mr. Jahani.

The eBook Pro-License is available at an introductory price of $69 through July 15, providing access for one year with unlimited updates. The Buy One + Give One option includes the Pro- License eBook access for one year and gifts a Pro-License to an ophthalmologist in the developing world at no cost. Multi-license discounts are available.

For more information, go to: https://resources.helpmesee.org/msicsebook/. Camera ready art is available for download at https://media.helpmesee.org/galleries/2f41a923-f363-4780-b1fc-c600d7cf66bb_e6827504-2884-4131-8ac0-41d9e62c681f-ExternalUser.

ABOUT HELPMESEE

In a world where 100 million people are blind or visually impaired due to cataract, HelpMeSee works to eliminate cataract blindness by training cataract specialists using virtual reality, simulation-based training. The nonprofit was founded by Al and Jim Ueltschi, who saw the opportunity to end suffering by delivering innovation from the aviation industry to the fight against cataract blindness. Today, with more than 40 simulators and 11 training centers worldwide, the organization partners with governments, universities, and innovators to fight the global cataract blindness crisis and restore sight. For more, go to: www.helpmesee.org or YouTube: HelpMeSee's Mission.

Contact: Kelley Denny 412-352-9240

Kelley.Denny@helpmesee.org

