Wyng Announces HIPAA Compliance Extending Zero-Party Data into the Healthcare Market

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyng , the leading zero-party data platform, today announces compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), the U.S. national standard set for health information security and privacy. Wyng is committed to the protection of customer data, and this move is the latest in ensuring its products meet the rigorous requirements of appropriate data protection regulations.

Personal data privacy is an increasing concern in every industry, and especially in healthcare. As markets embrace the privacy-first era , Wyng uniquely equips brands to build deep and profitable customer relationships based on trust. Compliance with HIPAA provides assurance that proper and continual measures are taken to protect PHI (Protected Health Information),and enables HIPAA-regulated customers to use the Wyng zero-party data platform to collect, better understand, and securely process user health data.

Wyng provides a complete solution for marketers to address evolving attitudes and public awareness around privacy and the changing regulatory landscape. The company has a profitable customer base of more than 250 brands and enterprises that rely on its products across industries such as retail, beauty, finance, travel, entertainment, media and consumer goods.

Jacob Borgeson, Director of Product Marketing at Wyng commented, "Our software provides customers with more transparency and control over the data they share with a brand, and how that data is used. In meeting the regulatory standards of GDPR, CPRA and CCPA, and being SOC 2 Type 2 certified, we at Wyng are deeply committed to privacy and security, and are proud to now add HIPAA compliance to be able to serve healthcare customers."

About Wyng

Wyng is the world's leading zero-party data platform. Built on a zero-party data API and privacy by design principles, Wyng makes it easy for marketers to deliver customer experiences that are always welcome, relevant, and compliant. More than 250 brands and enterprises use Wyng to build relevance and trust with their customers. To learn more, visit wyng.com .

