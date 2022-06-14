Re-Entry Requirement Has Dropped: Here's Why You Should Still Consider COVID Travel Insurance

MINNEAPOLIS, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for summer travel, the CDC has lifted the requirement to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test to return home to the United States from abroad. With the fear of being quarantined in a foreign country removed, many travelers are looking to book last minute summer trips and may not see the need to consider traveler insurance.

The experts at Yonder Travel Insurance ( insureyonder.com ) recommend those planning last minute summer vacations consider the following two major factors when deciding whether travel insurance is a nonessential item to pack.

Trip Expenses Rising

Airfare rates are at all time highs to popular international vacation destinations. Fares for the major airlines are up 50% compared to the prices they were a year ago. Throw in pent up demand, limited fleets and soaring fuel costs, it's unlikely this will be the summer for cheap travel. Travel insurance is able to provide peace of mind when booking above average non refundable flight and vacation expenses.

"We're noticing that travelers are planning bucket list-type trips and sparing no expense," says Terry Boynton, Yonder Preident and Co-Founder. "Yonder customers were spending an average of $4,000 per trip in 2019. That average has since increased by 55%! The average trip cost on Yonder for 2022 hovers right around $9,000."

COVID-19 Illnesses Remain

COVID-19 cases are on the decline but many people are still contracting the virus, whether vaccinated and fully boosted or unvaccinated. The good news is that most travel insurance providers are still treating COVID-19 as a covered illness if you, a family member or a traveling companion contract COVID-19 prior to or during your trip! Unforeseen illnesses may be covered under benefits such as trip cancellation, trip interruption, medical expense and medical evacuation.

For extra flexible cancellation coverage, travelers may want to consider Cancel for Any Reason, a benefit that would allow you to cancel for any reason at all and recoup 75% of your nonrefundable trip expenses. This is a time sensitive benefit (must be purchased 1-21 days from the trip deposit) so don't wait to get a travel insurance quote ! The team of friendly humans at Yonder Travel Insurance is always happy to address questions, concerns and assist in running a travel insurance quote.

